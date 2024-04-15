Accenture Federal Services to Acquire Cognosante

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture Federal Services has entered into an agreement to acquire Cognosante, a mission-driven provider of digital transformation and cloud modernization solutions for federal health, defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies.









Founded in 2008 by Michele Kang, Cognosante has grown rapidly to become a trusted provider of innovative technology solutions with its federal government clients, including healthcare programs supporting veterans, active-duty military, patients, beneficiaries, providers, and payors. The company has an exemplary delivery track record powered by technology expertise, cloud modernization and migration capabilities, and exceptional program management. Cognosante is recognized for providing great user experiences, making healthcare more accessible and equitable, and maximizing the value of federal government investments.

“We are continually innovating and investing to help federal agencies stay ahead of the ever-changing needs of their mission and customers,” said Accenture Federal Services CEO John Goodman. “Accenture Federal Services is excited to welcome the Cognosante team. We are truly impressed with their people, capabilities, and impact. Together, we will deliver on the promise of technology for the nation’s priorities.”

Cognosante’s team of more than 1,500 people will join Accenture Federal Services’ more than 14,000 people to reimagine how work gets done, solve critical challenges, and create meaningful change.

“The Cognosante team is thrilled to embark on this next chapter of our remarkable journey,” said Kang. “I am grateful for the extraordinary group of past and present employees and clients who made Cognosante what it is today. As we explored ways to continue to scale and grow, we could not have found a better home than Accenture Federal Services. The company shares our commitment to its clients and people and has industry-leading capabilities, talent, speed, and scale. We look forward to continuing to help our clients modernize, enable the future mission, and enhance the lives of millions of people.”

The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory review and other customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Accenture Federal Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is a leading US federal services company and subsidiary of Accenture LLP. We empower the federal government to solve challenges, achieve greater outcomes, and build a digital core that is agile, smart, and secure. Our more than 14,000 people are united in a shared purpose to advance our clients’ mission-critical priorities that make the nation stronger and safer, and life better for people. We draw out the best of Accenture’s global network in nearly every industry, bringing proven commercial innovation to solutions built with advanced R&D, emerging technologies, and human-centered design at speed and scale. Together, we help clients create lasting value for their workforce, customers, and partners and make a difference for the country and our communities. See how we make change that matters at accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

