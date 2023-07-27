Accenture Expands Technology Strategy Capabilities with Acquisition of Strongbow Consulting

RIDGEWOOD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Strongbow Consulting, a data-driven strategic advisory firm with deep expertise in helping organizations plan and execute technology transformation strategies, while minimizing risk and maximizing cost savings. Strongbow Consulting’s team of approximately 60 professionals is joining Accenture’s Technology Strategy & Advisory practice, bringing the capabilities to optimize and modernize companies’ IT infrastructure while seamlessly bridging the gap between old and new technology through successful change programs at scale. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





With its long history of driving successful outcomes for global enterprises, Strongbow Consulting will become an integral part of Accenture Technology Strategy & Advisory in North America, forming the core of its Tech Value practice, which was launched when Advocate joined last year. Strongbow Consulting will help expand Accenture’s Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions with its capacity to find and unlock savings to fund modernization and innovation programs. With this new capability and Advocate’s strengths in TBM/TBM-as-a-service (TBMaaS), FinOps-as-a-service and TEM, Accenture can deliver a holistic lifecycle management solution to help enterprises secure a far greater return on their technology investments.

“This acquisition reinforces and fuels our ambition of helping clients seek, find and expand value by extracting maximum utility from their technology investments,” said Keith Boone, Accenture’s Technology Strategy & Advisory North America lead. “Strongbow Consulting will assist our clients in architecting, designing and running infrastructure modernization programs that improve speed to market and provide the agility required by today’s digital businesses. In addition to planning and building for the future, Strongbow Consulting’s command of balancing infrastructure stability with cost efficiency delivers the competitive advantage our clients ultimately need to succeed in today’s era of Total Enterprise Reinvention.”

Headquartered in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and founded in 2014, Strongbow Consulting brings together commercial and technical expertise in infrastructure modernization across three areas: Hybrid Cloud, Networking and End User Compute environments. Such a comprehensive suite of capabilities powers their ability to identify and capture savings from companies’ legacy infrastructure, unlocking the significant capital required to fund technology modernization programs.

“For nearly a decade, clients have relied on Strongbow Consulting to identify the optimal technology solutions to meet their business needs, while yielding better performing, more reliable global infrastructure that returns significant savings to their bottom line,” said Cathy Horst Forsyth, founder and CEO at Strongbow Consulting. “We are excited to bring our expertise to bear in order to scale and further augment Accenture’s Tech Value capabilities while helping more clients extract maximum value from their technology investments.”

