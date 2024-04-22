Accenture Debuts Global Creative Campaign Spotlighting Stories of Reinvention

“Reinvented with Accenture” showcases company’s transformative work with clients across industries worldwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today unveiled a new global creative campaign, “Reinvented with Accenture.” The campaign spotlights how the company is working with clients to drive some of their most significant business reinventions, including through the transformative power of technologies like generative AI.









“This campaign is about our clients. It celebrates the world’s most forward-thinking companies and showcases how, together, we push boundaries and shape the future of industries,” said Jill Kramer, chief marketing and communications officer, Accenture. “Whether our clients are reinventing a part of their business or their entire business, this campaign helps us demonstrate the breadth, depth and scale of our work in a way we’ve never done before.”

Created in partnership with renowned creative agency Droga5, part of Accenture Song, the new campaign kicks off with Accenture’s work with BBVA and Fortune, with additional client stories to be regularly released throughout its duration.

Accenture’s collaboration with BBVA used digital technologies to help the bank become one of the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions, resulting in a remarkable 117% growth in new customers in the last few years. Accenture helped BBVA reinvent its digital sales capabilities and operations, consolidate its agency networks across geographies and use hyper-personalization to reach each individual customer. Ultimately, this digital transformation empowered millions of BBVA customers with the confidence needed to make financial decisions.

Accenture collaborated with global business publication Fortune to develop Fortune Analytics, an AI-powered product, custom built and trained on more than 20 years of data from the iconic Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 lists. Fortune Analytics also leverages decades of the publication’s trusted business journalism in an easy-to-use AI tool that can create data visualizations and deliver powerful insights. Designed for the purpose of analyzing companies, industries, trends, and the world of business, Fortune Analytics is a clear and compelling use of Gen AI to enable new ways to understand and present complex data. Fortune plans to launch the product in beta by June 4th.

“The sheer scale of Accenture and its influence is mind-boggling. 9,000 clients in 120 countries. And connections to almost any industry you can think of,” said Neil Heymann, global chief creative officer, Accenture Song. “Together with Droga5, we aimed to create a system that would simply and elegantly show what we do with and for our clients. One example at a time, we plan to demonstrate the business reinvention that Accenture and our clients are driving.”

“Reinvented with Accenture” will launch across all of Accenture’s internal and external digital platforms, as well as through television, digital advertising, paid social, print, out-of-home, and partner channels in the United States and the UK, and is an expansion of Accenture’s current brand platform, “Let There Be Change,” introduced in 2020. Accenture’s digital and social properties will also feature groundbreaking client reinvention stories from BT Group, Gerando Falcões, Marriott, smart and more.

As part of the campaign, Accenture chair and CEO Julie Sweet will host exclusive conversations across Accenture’s digital properties with innovative CEOs to discuss how they are driving reinvention to propel their businesses forward.

Accenture currently ranks as one of the top business-to-business brands on Interbrand’s ranking of the top 100 global brands and has nearly doubled its brand value from $12 billion to $21.3 billion since 2016.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2024 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture

Contacts

Tina Janczura



Accenture



+1 312 719 5608



tina.janczura@accenture.com