Accenture Appoints Rajendra Prasad as Chief Information and Asset Engineering Officer

Penelope Prett to Become Global Lead for Accenture’s Workday Business Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that effective July 1, Rajendra Prasad will become Accenture’s chief information and asset engineering officer, a new role that oversees all internal technology development and support for Accenture systems and Accenture assets for clients.

“These leadership changes are integral to our strategic growth ambitions as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and foster deeper collaboration with our partners to deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Manish Sharma, Accenture’s chief operating officer. “With Rajendra’s appointment, we continue to pioneer both internal technology and asset engineering to drive new performance frontiers for Accenture and our clients.”

A respected leader with more than 28 years of industry experience, Prasad has focused on differentiating Accenture by driving automation and innovation across the IT lifecycle, bringing new solutions, and maximizing leverage of our ecosystem partners and capabilities to clients. He will report to Sharma.

Prett succeeds Gloria Samuels in the role of global lead for Accenture’s Workday Business Group. In addition to being a dynamic and innovative CIO, Prett possesses an extensive background in technology, consulting, and outsourcing services across multiple industries. She successfully led the implementation of Workday to the company’s more than 700,000 people, one of the largest Workday deployments in the world. Prett will report to Emma McGuigan.

Samuels will retire on August 14 after an outstanding career at Accenture during which time she was instrumental in driving Accenture’s partnership with Workday and elevating it to new heights. This includes signing a first-ever co-innovation agreement with Workday to expand industry financials offerings for clients.

“Rajendra’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, and intelligent assets makes him the perfect fit to accelerate our internal transformation,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive – Technology and chief technology officer, Accenture. “Penelope brings significant experience delivering technology and consulting services, and we are confident her leadership will enable us to unlock new innovations and new possibilities for clients. At the same time, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Gloria Samuels for her extraordinary contributions to Accenture over the years.”

