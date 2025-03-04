Accenture Acquires Halfspace to Bolster AI Capabilities in the Nordic Region

NEW YORK & COPENHAGEN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Halfspace, a leading and multi-award-winning Denmark-based AI company that helps organizations leverage and scale AI to make better, more informed decisions, faster.

The acquisition enhances Accenture’s AI capabilities and talent in the Nordic region and across Europe. With the addition of Halfspace, Accenture will extend the Center for Advanced AI into the Nordics, focused on helping clients capture and create value from AI.

Founded in 2015, Halfspace develops AI and generative AI solutions and products that drive value creation by streamlining complex business workflows and uses advanced analytics and data science to transform data into actionable insights. Halfspace has delivered more than 100 data and AI projects to large Nordic organizations and the acquisition will expand Accenture’s footprint in the market.

“AI adoption is accelerating across the enterprise faster than any prior technology. Our research shows that 69% of executives believe it brings new urgency to reinvention,” said Carsten Sachmann, Accenture’s lead for the Nordic region. “As one of the largest pure-play AI companies in Northern Europe, Halfspace expands and complements our AI capabilities and talent and enhances our ability to help our clients benefit fully from the potential of AI.”

Halfspace adds close to 80 highly qualified AI practitioners to Accenture’s Nordic AI practice, with highly relevant backgrounds in strategy consulting and globally renowned academic institutions. The Halfspace professionals have deep knowledge in physics, engineering, mathematics, statistics, operations research, computer science, chemistry, economics, biology, and design. The company also has strong ecosystem relationships with leading AI platform companies including Databricks, Microsoft and NVIDIA.

“AI innovation continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, but many organizations need support to effectively scale the technology across their organizations,” said Matt Prebble, Accenture’s Data & AI lead for EMEA. “With the addition of Halfspace, we are expanding the footprint of our Center for Advanced AI in Europe, strengthening our ability to deliver impactful AI solutions to our clients in the region, helping them drive new levels of value and growth.”

Claus Bek Nielsen, CEO of Halfspace, added, “For the past ten years, we’ve been committed to delivering high quality AI across industries to drive lasting value for our clients, while attracting the brightest and most talented people. By combining forces with Accenture, we can further scale our solutions and industry reach, delivering even greater results for our clients across the Nordic region, while creating exciting new opportunities for our people. We are proud to support the expansion of the Center for Advanced AI into the Nordics, putting a laser focus on delivering AI excellence.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

