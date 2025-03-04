Accelsius to Showcase Innovative Cooling Solutions at 2025 Data Centre World London

Aligns with the company’s strengthening ties to the European Data Center Industry

AUSTIN, Texas & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelsius™, a leader in innovative two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology, today announced its plans to present its advanced cooling solutions at Data Centre World London from March 12-13. The company will showcase its pioneering cooling technology designed to enhance AI data center performance and efficiency.

Accelsius’ participation in DCW London reinforces its growing European presence, following its recent partnership with Telehouse, a leading data center service provider. By fostering strategic partnerships and deepening industry collaboration in Europe, Accelsius is strengthening its ecosystem to deliver greater value to clients and support the evolving needs of data centers.

"The demand for efficient cooling has never been greater, and Accelsius is expanding its partnerships and presence to meet this need," said Josh Claman, CEO at Accelsius. "DCW London is the perfect stage to showcase our solutions and highlight our collaborations with industry leaders like Telehouse. As we continue to grow our footprint in Europe, we look forward to bringing new solutions to market to help data centers scale for the AI era."

Key Highlights of Accelsius’ Participation

Accelsius will present its cutting-edge cooling technology at Booth DC715 from March 12-13. The booth will feature its two-phase, direct-to-chip NeuCool system, multiple server configurations including a multi-GPU solution, and a tabletop-size demonstrator. The demonstrator showcases the nucleation process of refrigerant-based liquid cooling at the cold plate in a closed loop and will be available for hands-on exploration. Along with the tabletop demonstrator, Accelsius will introduce the industry's first multi-rack, two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling CDU.

The NeuCool platform has been tested to 2,200 watts per socket, providing significant performance headroom for AI and high-performance computing applications while offering potential energy savings of up to 50% compared to traditional air cooling.

Beyond the exhibition floor, Accelsius’ CRO, Dino Foderaro, will lead a session from 1:45 to 2:10 p.m. on March 12 at the Operational Transformation and Resilience Theatre, titled “From Science to Savings: How Two-Phase, Direct-to-Chip Cooling Outperforms Single-Phase in Cost, Reliability, and Heat Removal.” The session will discuss the science behind two-phase cooling and explore its advantages over single-phase systems.

Accelsius will also co-sponsor the Data Centre Networking event with Vertiv from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 12 at Tapa Tapa, Warehouse K, London. This event will bring together industry leaders and peers attending the conference.

To learn more about Accelsius’ NeuCool two-phase, direct-to-chip in-rack liquid cooling solution, email info@accelsius.com or visit accelsius.com.

About Accelsius

Founded by Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV), Accelsius empowers data center and edge operators to achieve their business, financial, and sustainability goals through advanced cooling solutions. The proprietary NeuCool platform provides best-in-class thermal efficiencies through a safe, two-phase liquid cooling system that scales from single racks to entire data centers. For more information, visit www.accelsius.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

