Accelsius to Present on the Impact of AI in Data Center Infrastructure at DIN London

What: Dino Foderaro, Accelsius’ Chief Revenue Officer, will explore the questions:

What impact will AI have on driving the transformation of cooling in the data center?

What are the limits of traditional cooling, and can existing data center infrastructure cope with higher-density AI workloads?

Anthony Foley, Accelsius’ VP of International Business, will also be available for meetings throughout the event.

When: The session will begin at noon London time on Tuesday, June 18, while Foley will be available for 1:1 meetings throughout the day.

Where: The panel will be in the Lancaster Room at The Savoy in London (Strand, WC2R 0EZ, London, United Kingdom).

“We are looking forward to this prestigious European event, reflecting our plans to grow our presence here over the next 12 months. Europe’s commitment to sustainability aligns with our focus on reducing energy consumption by using efficient, eco-friendly cooling solutions. We are well-equipped to meet the region’s high environmental standards and advance sustainable technology,” Foderaro said. “As the need for AI workloads and chips increase, data centers need to look at more efficient cooling practices to cool higher TDP chips today and in the future. Accelsius is excited to partner with companies on this journey.”

DIN London, hosted by Digital Infra Network, focuses on charting the pathway to cloud and data center infrastructure in the era of AI.

Accelsius, founded by Innventure LLC, empowers data center and edge operators to meet their business, financial, and sustainability goals through next-generation cooling systems. The Accelsius NeuCool Platform delivers patented two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems with best-in-class thermal efficiencies. NeuCool uses a sustainable, safe dielectric fluid and intelligent monitoring to provide a risk-free technology that scales from a single rack to an entire data center. NeuCool technology combined with Accelsius’ US-based manufacturing and robust professional services program gives data center operators the confidence to evolve cooling approaches while ensuring performance improvements and continued uptime. For more information, visit www.accelsius.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accelsius/.

