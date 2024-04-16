Accelsius Named a Best Place to Work in 2024 by Austin Business Journal

The liquid cooling technology company doubled its workforce in 2023 and plans to double again by the end of this year

Accelsius, with R&D and corporate headquarters in Austin, is at the forefront of data center innovation with its groundbreaking, patented two-phase direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology. This technology, named NeuCool™, enables a reduction in electricity usage by up to 50% when contrasted with traditional air-cooling systems. Since its launch in June 2022, Accelsius has expanded rapidly, doubling its workforce in 2023 to reach 40 employees, with plans to double again by the end of this year.

The Austin Business Journal awards recognition to companies that foster outstanding work environments, leadership that inspires and a culture where fun and success go hand in hand.

Accelsius not only meets these criteria but excels by carefully selecting and cultivating a team of the industry’s most skilled and passionate individuals. The team at Accelsius includes acclaimed thermal scientists and leading engineers from top server OEMs, all backed by an operational team committed to a responsive supply chain grounded in North American manufacturing and logistics.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Austin,” said Josh Claman, Accelsius’ CEO. “We place a high value on our team members’ work and educational backgrounds, but we also give equal weight to cultural integration. I’m proud that our team includes such eclectic and dynamic people as a retired Navy Submarine Officer, a Purple Heart awardee, ranchers and farmers, a race car driver and several Ironman competitors.”

The Best Places to Work list is compiled through a public nomination process. Employees of the nominated companies are invited to participate in a comprehensive online survey managed by Quantum Workplace. The survey evaluates various aspects of workplace engagement, such as team dynamics, confidence in leadership and managerial effectiveness. Each response is analyzed, and companies are then ranked and selected as winners in their respective size categories based on their overall score.

Accelsius, founded by Innventure LLC, empowers data center and edge operators to meet their business, financial, and sustainability goals through next-generation cooling systems. The Accelsius NeuCool Platform delivers a patented direct-to-chip, two-phase cooling technology with best-in-class thermal efficiencies. NeuCool uses a sustainable, safe dielectric fluid and intelligent monitoring to provide a risk-free technology that scales from a single rack to an entire data center. NeuCool technology combined with Accelsius’ US-based manufacturing and robust professional services program gives data center operators the confidence to evolve cooling approaches while ensuring performance improvements & continued uptime. For more information, visit www.accelsius.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accelsius/.

Austin Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching thousands of readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally, and nationally. Visit us at https://www.bizjournals.com/austin to learn more.

