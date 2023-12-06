Accelsius Launches NeuCool Kickstart Program to Give Data Center Operators Exclusive Trial Access to Its Two-Phase, Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling System

Field trial offers a collaborative transition path from air cooling to more efficient liquid cooling

Operators can test and evaluate a NeuCool™ system rack as part of this staged journey from technology approval to scale

Accelsius™ to provide dedicated attention from thermal subject matter experts and personalized, white-glove services from its experienced engineering team

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accelsius™, whose patented two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems enable unprecedented, enterprise-class compute density for data center and edge operators, today announced the launch of its Kickstart program, an exclusive field trial of the company’s innovative NeuCool™ platform.





NeuCool Kickstart offers data center operators a smooth transition path from air cooling to liquid cooling, which enables greater server density per rack and higher compute performance while improving sustainability through reduced electricity, water use and costs. Accelsius is offering operators a customized NeuCool system rack for testing and evaluation in their own facility as part of this staged program.

The Kickstart program’s progressive roadmap will provide data center operators a chance to plan and forecast for a hybrid operating environment on the path to a full transition away from traditional air-cooling systems. Key to this planned evolution will be Accelsius’s enterprise-class quality, reliability and serviceability bolstered by the company’s North American supply chain and manufacturing operations.

“We’re committed to being a best-in-class partner in the journey from air to liquid cooling,” said Accelsius CEO Josh Claman. “With the Kickstart program, we look forward to collaborating with data center and edge facility operators to demonstrate first-hand the advantages of NeuCool, and we welcome their feedback as we fine-tune this transformational technology for a wide range of applications and use cases.”

With its two-phase, direct-to-chip approach, the NeuCool platform represents the pinnacle of high-performance cooling, delivering best-in-class thermal efficiencies and unrivaled reliability at scale. The innovative water-free two-phase coolant circulation process enables energy-efficient heat transfer without the risk of damage from leaks and can save data centers 50% in annual energy costs.

Kickstart participants will work closely with Accelsius field engineers and thermal scientists to deploy and commission the system, and continuous training and support will be provided throughout the program. In return, Accelsius is looking for regular feedback on the NeuCool system’s performance, which will inform future updates and improvements to the system’s cooling technology.

Interested companies can email Accelsius’ VP of Deployment and Professional Services, Dino Foderaro, for more details.

About Accelsius

Accelsius empowers data center and telecom operators to meet their business, financial and sustainability goals through next-generation cooling systems. The Accelsius NeuCool Platform delivers a patented direct-to-chip, two-phase cooling technology with best-in-class thermal efficiencies. NeuCool uses a sustainable, safe dielectric fluid & intelligent monitoring to provide a risk-free technology that scales from a single rack to an entire data center. NeuCool technology combined with Accelsius’ US-based manufacturing and robust professional services program gives data center operators the confidence to evolve cooling approaches while ensuring performance improvements & continued uptime. For more information, visit www.accelsius.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accelsius/

