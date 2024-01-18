Accelsius Announces New Partner Program to Support the Rapid Growth of NeuCool Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling Solutions

Accelerate Partner Program provides resources and a collaborative market model for system integrators and data center infrastructure providers to guide their customers through the journey from air to liquid cooling

Partner Program provides resources and a collaborative market model for system integrators and infrastructure providers to guide their customers through the journey from air to liquid cooling Accelsius’ NeuCool platform delivers mission-critical, high-performance server cooling, North American supply chain and manufacturing and a portfolio of enterprise-class professional services

Accelsius’ patented, water-free, direct-to-chip, two-phase cooling system delivers best-in-class thermal efficiencies and unrivaled reliability at scale to address high-performance CPU and GPU chips serving new data center compute loads for AI and ML

and chips serving new data center compute loads for AI and ML Unmatched and collaborative sales and marketing support bolsters Accelsius’ channel sales model

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accelsius™, whose patented direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems enable unprecedented high-performance computing and compute density for data center and edge compute operators, today announced its Accelerate Partner Program. This new strategic initiative aims to increase the momentum of qualified solution providers in the rapidly growing liquid cooling market.





The Accelerate Partner Program guides customers through their journey from air to liquid cooling by bringing together industry-leading system integrators, OEMs, cooling solutions specialists and other data center IT providers throughout the United States and Canada.

The demand to support compute-intensive AI and machine learning workloads is driving advanced, hotter chips and a surge of investment in the data center physical infrastructure market, with analysts predicting double-digit growth through 2027. Direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, including Accelsius’ NeuCool™ platform, are seen as the optimal way to support the thermal demands of faster, higher-performing CPU and GPU chips while managing cost, performance and sustainability.

“At Accelsius, our success depends on our ability to enable our partners’ success. And developing a world-class partner ecosystem is a strategic priority,” said Accelsius CEO Josh Claman. “Our partners are more than a force multiplier at Accelsius; they are our lifeblood and our route to market.”

The Accelerate Partner Program offers partners numerous benefits, including:

Pricing and discounts: Solution partners receive specified discounts on the core Accelsius solution based on partner tier and the project-specific role.

Solution partners receive specified discounts on the core Accelsius solution based on partner tier and the project-specific role. Training and certification: Instructor-led and/or on-demand training on Accelsius’ core solutions, held at the partner’s office, Accelsius headquarters or remote (videos, webinars, etc.), plus additional training available for delivered integration and deployment services.

Instructor-led and/or on-demand training on Accelsius’ core solutions, held at the partner’s office, Accelsius headquarters or remote (videos, webinars, etc.), plus additional training available for delivered integration and deployment services. Sales support and co-selling: Partners are assigned a channel sales manager to guide and assist the partner with the joint business plan and go-to-market strategies.

Partners are assigned a channel sales manager to guide and assist the partner with the joint business plan and go-to-market strategies. Pre-sales support: An Accelsius solution architect will guide and assist the partner in pre-sales actions, customer assessments, scoping and sizing of Accelsius solutions, as well as technical knowledge transfer.

An Accelsius solution architect will guide and assist the partner in pre-sales actions, customer assessments, scoping and sizing of Accelsius solutions, as well as technical knowledge transfer. Marketing and demand generation: Joint marketing actions include logo and website representation, branded sales and marketing collateral, demand generation campaigns, trade show and event representation, webinars and events, press releases, case studies and white papers.

Joint marketing actions include logo and website representation, branded sales and marketing collateral, demand generation campaigns, trade show and event representation, webinars and events, press releases, case studies and white papers. Market development funds: Partners can earn funds based on revenue attainment goals to be reinvested into growing the partner’s Accelsius business.

Partners can earn funds based on revenue attainment goals to be reinvested into growing the partner’s Accelsius business. Access to Accelsius labs: Partners have access to Accelsius’ research and development facility in Austin, and discounted equipment is available to eligible partners for lab and demo purposes.

Companies may apply for the Accelerate Partner Program beginning today and can learn more by contacting partners@accelsius.com.

About Accelsius

Accelsius, founded in 2022 by Innventure LLC empowers data center and telecom operators to meet their business, financial, and sustainability goals through next-generation cooling systems. The Accelsius NeuCool Platform delivers a patented direct-to-chip, two-phase cooling technology with best-in-class thermal efficiencies. NeuCool uses a sustainable, safe dielectric fluid & intelligent monitoring to provide a risk-free technology that scales from a single rack to an entire data center. NeuCool technology combined with Accelsius’ US-based manufacturing and robust professional services program gives data center operators the confidence to evolve cooling approaches while ensuring performance improvements & continued uptime. For more information, visit www.accelsius.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accelsius/

Contacts

Treble

Will Kruisbrink



accelsius@treblepr.com