Accelerator Grand Prix ACF AutoTech Announces Finalists for 7th Annual Contest, Spotlighting Top Global Automotive Startup Companies

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, an accelerator encouraging innovation amongst startup companies in the automotive industry, announces today the finalists for their 7th annual contest that spotlights the top automotive startup companies globally. The companies selected as finalists are Genomines, Stellar, Cylib, Clhynn, Entroview, and Diamfab.

The companies were chosen from over 90 applicants and 19 different countries. The prestigious jury that consists of executives from Renault Group, Forvia, Plastic Omnium, Crédit Agricole, FIDAL, and MOTUL listened to pitches from twelve semi-finalist startup companies to select those that have proven excellence in commercialization, manufacturing, and design in the automotive industry.

“The six finalists were chosen from an impressive list of applicants – all poised to make an impact in the automotive sector,” says Richard de Cabrol, Directeur Général at Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, powered by ESSEC Automobile Club. “Our goal is to leverage the expertise of some of the most well-known companies in France to help establish developing startup companies.”

The winners will be selected at the awards show in Paris, France on April 24th at 7PM Paris time. Winners will be selected in three categories, including: Grand Prix ACF (designed for companies that received round A funding or more), Prix Pionnier ACF (for companies at the seed funding stage), Mention GPACF GreenTech (for startups that have a positive impact on the environment.)

The Grand Prix ACF Finalists include:

GENOMINES – France, Paris

Genomines recovers metals from plants in order to produce nickel without any mine facilities. Nickel is a metal used in the mobility sector, especially in the manufacturing process of batteries.

CYLIB – Germany, Aachen

After many years of research at RWTH Aachen, cylib has developed a holistic, eco-efficient process for the recycling of Lithium-Ion batteries, offering the global industry what it needs, a functioning circular economy and raw material security.

STELLAR TELECOMMUNICATION – France, Bordeaux

Stellar Telecommunications brings perfect internet on the move to vehicles and passengers, leveraging the combined strength of cellular, wi-fi, and satellite networks.

The Prix Pioneer Finalists include:

ENTROVIEW – France, Saint-Martin-d’Hères

Entroview develops Battery Diagnostic Software for Gigafactories and the mobility sector. The technology’s core is entropy variations, which provide a deep understanding of your battery.

CLHYNN – France, Besançon

Develops hydrogen fuel cell that provides a clean and efficient alternative to traditional energy sources. It allows a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while offering high autonomy and an instantaneous loading of a new source, in a field where usage ratio is key.

DIAMFAB – France, Grenoble

Diamfab specializes in diamond semiconductors designed for power electronics and quantum applications. The revolutionary diamond-based components crafted by Diamfab promise unparalleled performance, poised to revolutionize the mobility industry by optimizing system costs, reducing weight, minimizing footprint, and mitigating environmental impact.

About Grand Prix ACF AutoTech:

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech is an accelerator that was established to propel innovation amongst entrepreneurs in the automotive industry, promoting efficiency and sustainability. Each year, Grand Prix ACF AutoTech holds a contest to choose the top automotive startup companies that will be nurtured by the accelerator. Based in Paris, France, the accelerator leverages the expertise of local companies like Renault Group, Forvia, Plastic Omnium, Crédit Agricole, FIDAL, and MOTUL, who are all part of the mentorship and growth of the promising automotive startups. Grand Prix ACF AutoTech was started through a joint venture between Automobile Club de France, founded in 1895 by French car makers, and ESSEC Business School, a school dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit en.grandprixacfautotech.com.

