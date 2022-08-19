Accelerate Investment Conference to Showcase DMV Region’s Innovation and Business Opportunities at Fall Event

Seth Goldman and Teresa Carlson Announced as two of this Year’s Keynote Speakers

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Accelerate2023—The Accelerate Investor Conference returns for its second year to George Mason University’s Arlington Campus, November 2 – 3, 2022. The conference is designed to ignite the DMV region’s innovation, startup, and investor ecosystems and spur them to a new level.

The recent arrivals of large tech operations, including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon on top of an already thriving tech ecosystem has the region burgeoning with tech startups, innovative growth companies, and a deep pool of talent. The Accelerate Investor Conference will showcase Virginia, Maryland, and DC as a prime destination for business development, venture investment, and job creation.

“Our inaugural year was a tremendous success with more than 50 investors, 65 startup and student led companies,” said Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “Early-to-mid-stage funds, angel investors, angel investment groups and family offices are all showing extraordinary interest in this year’s Accelerate event.”

The Accelerate Investor Conference returns as a two-day event to accommodate more content, guests and networking opportunities. This year’s Gala and Keynote speakers include:

Seth Goldman, Co-Founder of Eat the Change ® and Honest Tea; Chair of the board of Beyond Meat

Forty companies will also be selected to pitch on-site on November 2nd and 3rd. The competition targets entrepreneurs with early-to-mid seed stage, high growth businesses with the potential to have an immediate and positive impact in the local economy, as well as student concepts with longer-term business viability. Companies interested in competing in this year’s competition should apply by Wednesday, August 31st at 11pm EDT. More information and the application can be found online.

In addition to incredible keynotes, guests will enjoy high-caliber panels and networking events, including a gala on November 3rd at Army Navy Country Club where the top startups will pitch in front of an all-star panel of judges for prize dollars.

With unparalleled access to both founders and leaders from venture capital funds, Accelerate has become the go-to conference for deal flow in the region.

Smart City Works is partnering with Accelerate and ManTech has joined as a Unicorn sponsor. Other Accelerate sponsors include AE Industrial Partners, Belcan, City of Fairfax EDA, Cooley, Fairfax County, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, George Mason Business School, King & Spaulding, Maan Ventures, Microsoft, Morgan Franklin, NVTC, Pangiam, Prince William County, REQ, Sands Capital, Virginia Catalyst, VIPC, and Widelity.

The Accelerate Conference is an investor event and startup business competition that showcases the DMV as a powerhouse for innovation and business opportunity. The competition fuels innovation-based business growth by showcasing the best and brightest new tech startups to potential investors to foster their development within the region.

