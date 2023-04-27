ACCED, The Medication Safety Robot that Has Dominated the French Market for Ten Years, Continues Its Record-Breaking Commercial Expansion

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deenova, Europe’s leading provider of hospital pharmacy automation unit dose medication solutions, announced today the award of two competitive UniHA tender in France for three of its market-leading solution ACCED, with Drôme Vivarais hospital in Montéléger and St-Marcellin hospital.

The ACCED mechatronics solution, which is already in use in over 60 French hospitals, is a fully automated system that allows for the preparation and dispensing of oral solid medications in unit dose. It is intended to improve patient safety, reduce medication errors, and maximize operational efficiency while providing secure and dependable medication preparation and dispensing processes. Furthermore, the solution includes a reporting and analytics platform that provides hospitals with data-driven insights to improve operational performance.

Commenting on the news, Mr. Loic Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova France, said: “We are thrilled to be extending our automated unit dose medication solutions to Drôme Vivarais and St-Marcellin hospitals in France. Our D3 ACCED mechatronic robot is designed specifically to ensure complete patient safety, operational effectiveness, and financial viability. We are confident that both hospitals and their patients will benefit greatly from our solution. “

The St-Marcellin Hospital is a healthcare institution that provides a public service mission of care and accommodation, combining proximity and a recognized level of technicality in the activities of medicine, rehabilitation care and elderly care.

Opened in 1976, the Centre Hospitalier Drôme Vivarais (formerly known as the “Centre Hospitalier Le Valmont”) is a public health establishment specialising in child and adult psychiatry, located in the commune of Montéléger, just a few kilometres from Valence.



It manages 240 beds on a hospitalization site, 11 Day Hospitals and 17 Medical-Psychological Centres, including 11 Part-time Therapeutic Reception Centres spread over 11 towns in the area.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova’s unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

