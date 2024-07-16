ACC Moving to Cloud on the FINEOS Platform

WELLINGTON, New Zealand–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the global leader of group and individual core software for life, accident and health insurance, announced today that the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) will upgrade its on-premise implementation of FINEOS Claims and Payments to the FINEOS Platform. This will strengthen and future proof ACC’s support for citizens of New Zealand impacted by personal injury.





The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) is the crown entity set up under the Accident Compensation Act 2001, (the AC Act) to deliver New Zealand’s accident insurance scheme. The purpose of the scheme is to deliver injury prevention initiatives and no-fault personal injury cover for everyone in New Zealand, including overseas visitors. Under the scheme, individuals forgo the right to sue for compensatory damages following injury, in exchange for comprehensive injury cover and compensation.

“Moving the FINEOS Claims and Payment solution to the cloud will provide new capabilities to support the ACC scheme. FINEOS has proven to be a reliable and trusted partner over many years with established capability to meet our future needs,” said Campbell Mackie, Deputy Chief Executive (Acting), Enterprise Change Delivery.

FINEOS CEO Michael Kelly said, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering technology that empowers insurance organisations worldwide to better serve their clients. We look forward to continuing to support ACC in their mission to provide exceptional claims management services to the people of New Zealand.”

About FINEOS Corporation



FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S., as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues working with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

