Acacia Research to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) (“Acacia” or the “Company”), which acquires and operates businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on March 13, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT on March 13, 2025 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

To access the live call, please dial 888-506-0062 (U.S. and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) and if requested, reference the access code 847853. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2371/52130 and on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.acaciaresearch.com under Events & Presentations. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

