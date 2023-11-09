Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Leverages ICE Global Network to Offer Direct Market Access to Global Investors

ATLANTA & NEW YORK & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the largest financial markets in the Middle East, announced today that it has selected the ICE Global Network from Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, to offer direct market access to global institutional investors, a first initiative of its kind for a financial market in the Middle East. By leveraging the ICE Global Network, ADX aims to expand its global investor base by facilitating real-time access to market data and order entry.





With hubs located around the world, the ICE Global Network offers high-quality content, delivery and execution services through ultra-secure, highly resilient fiber and wireless networks. The addition of ADX to ICE Global Network leverages ICE’s previous work in the region partnering with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to create ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, and brings greater and simpler accessibility to local markets.

“ADX’s collaboration with ICE Global Network, widely used by financial institutions and trading firms around the world, aligns with our strategic goal to enhance connectivity in the market and demonstrates our commitment to facilitating access for global investors in Europe, Asia and the U.S. to one of the world’s fastest growing markets,” said Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX. “The strengthening of Abu Dhabi’s dynamic capital market will serve to support the long-term sustainable growth of the UAE economy and the exchange will continue to explore partnerships that support both regional and global connectivity as well as a deeper and more liquid market.”

The ICE Global Network provides banks, asset managers, hedge funds and other market participants with direct market access to data and execution services from over 150 exchanges and marketplaces around the world. Its managed services provide customers with end-to-end hosting, hardware procurement, connectivity and support through a single ICE Global Network solution, and cloud offerings provide new, flexible ways to access data around the world.

“Our network was designed to connect investors with marketplaces and opportunities globally and our work with ADX is a perfect match for that purpose,” said Margaret Niche, Head of ICE Global Network. “The ICE Global Network offers a portfolio of solutions for low latency data delivery that connects firms around the world and is part of our global data business which provides multi-asset market data and analytics, desktop solutions, hosting and connectivity that provide greater market transparency and helps our customers manage risk in evolving markets.”

ADX has recently witnessed significant activity, which has seen increased participation from international and institutional investors, including in IPOs, listings and new product launches. This year, ADX listed 13 securities, including three IPOs that attracted significant global demand and raised over $5.4 billion. With the recent listings of ADNOC Gas ($2.5 billion), Presight AI ($500 million), and ADNOC L&S ($769 million) the Exchange is once again at the forefront of the Mena IPO market in 2023.

For more information about the ICE Global Network, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/global-network.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

