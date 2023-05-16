Absolute Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Steady Growth and Improved Profitability Drive Cash Flow of $14 Million USD

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST) (the “Company”), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced its financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2023 ended March 31, 2023. All dollar figures are stated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 (“Q3 F2023”) OVERVIEW

Key Financial Metrics

Revenue was $58.8 million for Q3 F2023, an increase of 13% compared to Q3 of fiscal year 2022 (“Q3 F2022”).

Adjusted Revenue (1) was $59.2 million for Q3 F2023, an increase of 9% compared to Q3 F2022.

Net loss was $4.0 million for Q3 F2023, an improvement of 38% compared to Q3 F2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $15.3 million or 26% of Adjusted Revenue (1) for Q3 F2023, an increase from $13.8 million or 25% of Adjusted Revenue for Q3 F2022.

Total ARR (2) on March 31, 2023, was $229.5 million, an increase of 13% compared to Q3 F2022.

on March 31, 2023, was $229.5 million, an increase of 13% compared to Q3 F2022. Enterprise & Government Total ARR increased by 15% year-over-year, representing 79% of Total ARR on March 31, 2023.

Education Total ARR increased by 5% year-over-year, representing 21% of Total ARR on March 31, 2023.

New Logo ARR (2) was $4.2 million for Q3 F2023, an increase from $3.2 million for Q3 F2022.

Net Dollar Retention (2) was 105% for Q3 F2023, a decrease from 107% for Q3 F2022.

was 105% for Q3 F2023, a decrease from 107% for Q3 F2022. Cash from operating activities was $14.3 million for Q3 F2023, a decrease of 16% from $17.0 million for Q3 F2022.

A quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per outstanding common share was paid during Q3 F2023.

Notes: (1) Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. Refer to the “ Use of non-IFRS measures and key metrics” section of the Q3 F2023 MD&A for further discussion of these measures and the “Results of Operations” section of this MD&A for reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure. (2) Total ARR, New Logo ARR and Net Dollar Retention are key metrics. Refer to the “ Use of non-IFRS measures and key metrics” section of the Q3 F2023 MD&A for further discussion of these measures.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

USD millions, except percentages, number of shares, and per share amounts

Q3 F2023 Q3 F2022 Change YTD F2023 YTD F2022 Change Revenue Cloud and subscription services $ 56.2 $ 49.5 14% $ 162.4 $ 137.5 18% Managed professional services 1.1 1.0 10% 3.0 3.0 —% Recurring revenue(1) 57.3 50.5 13% 165.4 140.5 18% Other(1) 1.5 1.5 —% 4.1 4.3 (5%) Total revenue $ 58.8 $ 52.0 13% $ 169.5 $ 144.8 17% Adjusted Revenue(2) $ 59.2 $ 54.5 9% $ 171.0 $ 156.4 9% Total annual recurring revenue (“ARR”)(3) $ 229.5 $ 202.9 13% Net loss $ (4.0) $ (6.5) (38%) $ (20.5) $ (19.1) 7% Per share – basic (0.08) (0.13) (0.39) (0.38) Per share – diluted (0.08) (0.13) (0.39) (0.38) As a percentage of revenue (7%) (13%) (12%) (13%) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 15.3 $ 13.8 11% $ 39.6 $ 40.4 (2%) As a percentage of Adjusted Revenue 26% 25% 23% 26% Cash from operating activities $ 14.3 $ 17.0 (16%) $ 30.4 $ 31.1 (2%) Dividends paid $ 3.1 $ 3.2 (3%) $ 9.4 $ 9.5 (1%) Per share (CAD) 0.08 0.08 0.24 0.24 As at March 31,



2023 June 30,



2022 Change Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 50.2 $ 64.0 (22%) Total assets 528.1 555.6 (5%) Deferred revenue(4) 208.9 210.5 (1%) Total non-current financial liabilities(5) 262.6 271.4 (3%) Common shares outstanding (millions) 53.1 51.1 4%

Notes: (1) Recurring revenue represents revenue derived from cloud services, term-based subscription licenses, maintenance services and recurring managed professional services. Other revenue represents revenue derived from perpetual software licenses, non-recurring professional services and ancillary product lines, including consumer products. (2) Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue are non-IFRS measures. Refer to the “ Use of non-IFRS measures and key metrics” section of the Q3 F2023 MD&A for further discussion of these measures and the “Results of Operations” section of the Q3 F2023 MD&A for reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure. (3) Total ARR is a key metric. Refer to the “ Use of non-IFRS measures and key metrics” section of the Q3 F2023 MD&A for further discussion of this measure. (4) Deferred revenue includes current and non-current amounts. (5) Total non-current financial liabilities include non-current portion of lease liabilities and long-term debt.

Q3 F2023 Business Highlights

Announced Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation for Absolute Secure Endpoint .

. Continued expanding our Application Resilience™ ecosystem of more than 80 mission-critical applications; new additions included eClinicalWorks, Forescout® SecureConnector, HCL BigFix, IMTLazarus, Pixart® MDM, Plurilock™ CloudCodes™, UNOWHY™, and XM Cyber HaXM.

Exited Q3 with more than 14 million active endpoints, a four percent increase year over year.

Extended our ASUS OEM relationship to enable them as a global distribution partner.

Q3 Industry Awareness

Recognized in the Forrester Endpoint Security Landscape Report.

Featured in the Forrester TechTide Report for End-User Computing, in the newly established category of “firmware-embedded persistence.”

Highlighted in the Forrester Best Practices Report for Securely Offboarding Employees.

Named a gold winner in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, with Absolute Ransomware Response named as an industry-leading Endpoint Security product.

Response named as an industry-leading Endpoint Security product. Named a Leader for the thirteenth consecutive quarter in the G2 Spring 2023 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and for the third consecutive quarter in the G2 Grid® Report for Zero Trust Networking.

Quarterly Dividend

On April 19, 2023, we declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on our common shares, payable in cash on May 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2023.

Acquisition by Crosspoint Capital Partners, L.P.

On May 10, 2023, the Company entered into an Arrangement Agreement with funds affiliated with Crosspoint Capital Partners, L.P. (“Crosspoint”), whereby Crosspoint has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company (the “Acquisition”). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Absolute shareholders will receive $11.50 per Common Share in cash on completion of the Acquisition, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $870 million, inclusive of the debt.

As previously declared, Absolute will be paying a dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its Common Shares, payable in cash on May 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2023. As part of Arrangement Agreement, Absolute will suspend its dividend going forward.

The Acquisition, which was approved unanimously by the Board is subject to shareholder approval, court and regulatory approvals and clearance, and other customary closing conditions. Subject to the satisfaction of such conditions, the Acquisition is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023. If the Arrangement Agreement is terminated under certain conditions, either the Company or Crosspoint is required to pay a termination fee; in the case of the Company, the termination fee is $19.0 million, and in the case of Crosspoint, the termination fee is $35.0 million.

Quarterly Filings and Related Quarterly Financial Information

Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes thereto for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2023 can be obtained today from Absolute’s corporate website at www.absolute.com. The documents will also be available under Absolute’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Additionally, the Company today will publish on the Investor Relations section of its website (www.absolute.com/company/investors/) a Q3 F2023 Earnings Presentation and a dashboard of Selected Operating and Financial Metrics.

Conference Call

The company will not host a conference call to discuss Q3 financial results, previously scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections – helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 21,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a Leader for the thirteenth consecutive quarter in the Spring 2023 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and for the third consecutive quarter in the G2 Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

©2023 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

Use of non-IFRS measures and key metrics

Throughout this press release we refer to a number of measures and metrics which we believe are meaningful in the assessment of the Company’s performance. Many of these measures and metrics do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Readers are cautioned that the disclosure of these items is meant to add to, and not replace, the discussion of financial results or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS.

The purpose of these non-IFRS measures and key metrics is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to readers who wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items on the Company’s operating performance, and assist in comparison of our operating results over historical periods. Supplementing IFRS disclosures with non-IFRS measures outlined below provides management with an additional view of operational performance by excluding expenses that are not directly related to performance in any particular period. Management uses both IFRS and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating the Company’s performance.

These measures and metrics are as follows:

Key Metrics

a) Total ARR, Net Dollar Retention, and New Logo ARR

As the majority of our customer contracts are sold under prepaid multi-year term licenses, there is typically a significant lag between the timing of the invoice and the associated revenue recognition. As a result, we focus on the annualized recurring value of all active contracts, measured by ARR, as an indicator of our future recurring revenues. ARR includes multi-year and short-term subscriptions for cloud-based services, as well as managed professional services and professional services with terms greater than one year. Both multi-year contracts and contracts with terms less than one year are annualized by dividing the total committed contract value by the number of months in the subscription term and then multiplying by twelve. We believe that increases in the amount of New Logo ARR, and improvement in our Net Dollar Retention, will accelerate the growth of Total ARR and, in turn, our future revenues. We provide these metrics as they are used to manage the business. We believe there is no similar measure under IFRS to which these measures can be reconciled.

Total ARR is a key metric and measures the aggregate annualized recurring revenues of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. This measure has historically been a good indicator of our future revenue streams. Total ARR will change over a period through the retention, attrition and expansion of existing customers and the acquisition of new customers.

Net Dollar Retention is a key metric and measures the percentage increase or decrease in Total ARR at the end of a year for customers that comprised Total ARR at the beginning of the year. We believe this metric provides useful insight into the effectiveness of our activities to retain and expand the ARR of our existing customers.

New Logo ARR is a key metric and measures the addition to Total ARR from sales to new customers during a period. We believe this metric provides useful insight into the effectiveness of our efforts to secure revenue from new customers.

Non-IFRS Measures

a) Adjusted Revenue

Adjusted Revenue is a non-IFRS measure that we define as revenue, excluding fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred revenue. In connection with the acquisition of NetMotion, NetMotion’s deferred revenue was written down to its fair value at the acquisition date. As a result, related revenue in the post-acquisition period does not reflect the full amount of revenue that would otherwise be recognized. We believe excluding fair value adjustments relating to deferred revenue provides a useful measure of the Company’s performance as it allows for comparability across future periods, where revenue recognized would reflect the transaction price, without acquisition-related fair value adjustments.

b) Adjusted Gross Margin and Gross Margin %

Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as gross margin, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred revenue, acquisition and integration costs, and non-recurring items. Adjusted Gross Margin % is defined as Adjusted Gross Margin as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

c) Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted Operating Expenses is defined as sales and marketing expense, research and development expense, and general and administrative expense, excluding depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred commission expense, restructuring or reorganization charges and post-retirement benefits, acquisition and integration costs, litigation costs, impairment losses, and non-recurring items.

d) Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that we define as net income before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains or losses, share-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred revenue, fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred commission expense, restructuring or reorganization charges and post-retirement benefits, acquisition and integration costs, litigation costs, impairment losses, and non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures from IFRS measures are presented below.

Adjusted Revenue

(USD millions) Q3 F2023 Q3 F2022 YTD F2023 YTD F2022 Revenue $ 58.8 $ 52.0 $ 169.5 $ 144.8 Adjustments: Fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred revenue 0.4 2.5 1.5 11.6 Adjusted Revenue $ 59.2 $ 54.5 $ 171.0 $ 156.4

Adjusted Gross Margin

(USD millions) Q3 F2023 Q3 F2022 YTD F2023 YTD F2022 Gross margin $ 48.7 $ 42.9 $ 138.4 $ 117.8 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization(1) 2.7 2.8 8.4 8.4 Share-based compensation 0.7 0.2 2.7 1.5 Fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred revenue 0.4 2.5 1.5 11.6 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 52.5 $ 48.4 $ 151.0 $ 139.3 Adjusted Gross Margin % 89 % 89 % 88 % 89 %

Adjusted Operating Expenses

(USD millions) Q3 F2023 Q3 F2022 YTD F2023 YTD F2022 Total Operating Expense $ 46.8 $ 44.5 $ 143.2 $ 126.8 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization(1) (3.3) (3.3) (10.0) (10.6) Share-based compensation (3.0) (4.3) (15.8) (11.1) Fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred commission — 0.3 0.1 1.6 Acquisition and integration costs (1.3) (1.7) (3.8) (6.6) Litigation costs (1.9) (0.9) (2.2) (1.3) Restructuring costs (0.1) — (0.1) — Adjusted Operating Expense $ 37.2 $ 34.6 $ 111.4 $ 98.8

(1) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of right-of-use assets, and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA

(USD millions) Q3 F2023 Q3 F2022 YTD F2023 YTD F2022 Net loss $ (4.0) $ (6.5) $ (20.5) $ (19.1) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization(1) 6.1 6.1 18.4 19.0 Share-based compensation 3.7 4.6 18.5 12.6 Interest income (0.2) — (0.5) — Interest expense 7.7 5.1 21.0 15.4 Foreign exchange loss 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.5 Income tax recovery (1.8) (0.6) (4.9) (5.9) Fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred revenue 0.4 2.5 1.5 11.6 Fair value adjustments relating to acquired deferred commission — (0.3) (0.1) (1.6) Acquisition and integration costs(2) 1.3 1.7 3.8 6.6 Litigation costs 1.9 0.9 2.2 1.3 Restructuring costs 0.1 — 0.1 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.3 $ 13.8 $ 39.6 $ 40.4

(1) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of right-of-use assets, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. (2) Costs for Q3 F2023 and YTD F2023 include professional fees and other costs associated with the integration of NetMotion. Costs for Q3 F2022 and YTD F2022 include professional fees and other costs associated with the acquisition and integration of NetMotion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined under applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which relate to future events or Absolute’s future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms and, within this press release, include, without limitation: any statements (express or implied) respecting: Absolute’s future plans, strategies, and objectives, including plans, strategies, and objectives arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic or related to the NetMotion acquisition; projected revenues, expenses, margins, and profitability; future trends, opportunities, challenges, and growth in Absolute’s industry; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Absolute’s business, operations, prospects, and financial results (including, without limitation, greater/continued remote working and/or distance learning); the increase in volume and range of data breaches and cyber threats; the anticipated operational, financial, and competitive benefits, and synergies of the NetMotion acquisition; Absolute’s ability to grow revenue by selling to new customers and increasing subscriptions with existing customers; Absolute’s ability to renew customers’ subscriptions; Absolute’s ability to maintain and enhance its competitive advantages within its industry and in certain markets; Absolute’s ability to remain compatible with existing and new PC and other device operating systems; the maintenance and development of Absolute’s PC OEM and other channel partner networks; existing and new product functionality and suitability; Absolute’s product and research and development strategies and plans; Absolute’s business development strategies and plans; Absolute’s privacy and data security controls; the seasonality of future revenues and expenses; Absolute’s ability to meet its commitments under and remain in compliance with its the credit agreement with Benefit Street Partners LLC and its affiliates; the future availability of working capital and any required financing; the suspension of our dividend; the addition and retention of key personnel; increases to brand awareness and market penetration; future corporate, asset, or technology acquisitions; strategies respecting intellectual property protection and licensing; active and potential future litigation or product liability; future fluctuations in applicable tax rates, foreign exchange rates, and/or interest rates; the future availability of tax credits; Absolute’s foreign operations; expenses, regulatory obligations, and/or legal exposures as a result of its SEC registration and Nasdaq listing; changes and planned changes to accounting policies and standards and their respective impact on Absolute’s financial reporting; Absolute’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives; macroeconomic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures and risks of economic recession; foreign exchange fluctuations macroeconomic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures and risks of economic recession; foreign exchange fluctuations; the continued effectiveness of Absolute’s accounting policies and internal controls over financial reporting; other aspects of Absolute’s strategies, operations or operating results; the proposed timing and completion of the Acquisition; approval of the Acquisition by two-thirds of the votes by shareholders of the Company at a special meeting of the securityholders of the Company; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Acquisition; timing, receipt and anticipated effects of court and other approvals; the delisting from the TSX and NASDAQ; and the closing of the Acquisition and other statements that are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and to allow investors and others to get a better understanding of Absolute’s anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. The material expectations, assumptions, and other factors used in developing the forward-looking statements set out herein include or relate to the following, without limitation: Absolute will be able to successfully execute its plans, strategies, and objectives; Absolute will be able to successfully manage cash flow, operating expenses, interest expenses, capital expenditures, and working capital and credit, liquidity, ARR and market risks; Absolute will be able to leverage its p

