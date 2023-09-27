Absolute Software Recognized as a Leader in G2 Fall 2023 Grid Reports for Endpoint Management and Zero Trust Networking

Overwhelming majority of Secure Endpoint and Secure Access users rate Absolute 4 or 5 stars

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software™, the only provider of intelligent, self-healing security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Fall 2023 Grid® Reports for Endpoint Management and Zero Trust Networking published by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. The latest reports also revealed that an overwhelming majority of Secure Endpoint users (97%) and Secure Access users (99%) rate Absolute with four or five stars.





This marks the fifteenth consecutive quarter that Absolute Secure Endpoint has ranked in the highest quadrant for Endpoint Management solution, and the fifth consecutive quarter that Absolute Secure Access has been recognized as a leading Zero Trust Networking solution. Additionally, this quarter, Absolute was named a ‘Momentum Leader’ as a result of our products being rated in the top twenty five percent and ‘Leader – Americas,” evidenced by our substantial market presence and substantially high customer satisfaction.

“Absolute provides a great user interface, and runs natively under the operational system, to guarantee endpoints can’t be tampered with,” says an Absolute Secure Endpoint user. “Security features such as remotely freezing the device and application auto-healing are a game – changer. There is nothing out there that compare to Absolute.”

One Absolute Secure Access user shares, “The ease of use is astounding. The ability to set up the warehouse server and allow seamless remote connection has helped our organization immensely. Our crews out in the field are able to connect back and submit reports as if they were at a desk.”

Another says, “From the initial experience with the product, it has proven to be a valuable asset in my company. The ease of use, and the toolset for evaluating where there are potential issues on the network help my department to be more proactive than reactive.”

“This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering our customers with the advanced cyber resilience needed to catalyze business performance amid escalating cyber risk,” said Matt Meanchoff, Chief Customer Officer at Absolute. “We are honored to serve as their trusted partner in maintaining operational continuity, ensuring security compliance, and delivering a friction-less user experience.”

Embedded in the firmware of more than 600 million devices, Absolute’s patented Persistence® technology provides continuous visibility and control of data, devices, and applications. Absolute Secure Endpoint enables devices and security controls to maintain a secure and healthy operational state automatically, without user invention – empowering IT and security teams to continuously monitor their security posture and remediate incidents. Purpose-built for hybrid and mobile work models, Absolute Secure Access provides resilient network connectivity for users to securely access critical resources in the public cloud, private data centers, and on-premises, and enables IT teams to adopt a ZTNA security approach while actively improving the end user experience.

Download the full G2 Fall 2023 Grid Report for Endpoint Management here and the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking here. To see what G2 users have to say about Absolute Secure Endpoint or to leave a review, visit here. To see what G2 users have to say about Absolute Secure Access or to leave a review, visit here.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software makes security work. We empower mission-critical performance with advanced cyber resilience. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, our cyber resilience platform delivers endpoint-to-network access security coverage, ensures automated security compliance, and enables operational continuity. Nearly 21,000 global customers trust Absolute to protect enterprise assets, fortify security and business applications, and provide a frictionless, always-on user experience. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

