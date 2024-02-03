Absolute Software Provides Organizations Impacted by Ivanti Zero Days and Additional Vulnerabilities with Free Support and Product Licenses for 90 Days

Absolute Secure Endpoint and Absolute Secure Access Solutions Scale Quickly to Help with the Identification and Replacement of Vulnerable Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure Solutions





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CISA—Absolute Software, the leader in enterprise cyber resilience, is available to assist organizations impacted by Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure Zero Days and other vulnerabilities. Help includes free Absolute Secure Endpoint and Absolute Secure Access product licenses and support for 90 days, along with the expertise needed to quickly deploy and scale replacement solutions across all endpoints.

Absolute solutions are not impacted by the Zero Days and other vulnerabilities recently disclosed and reported by Ivanti, other researchers, and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Absolute’s Secure Access and Secure Endpoint products are deployed across many public and private sector environments also using Ivanti, making it easy to seamlessly deploy and scale additional licenses. For existing and new customers, additional and new Absolute licenses, onboarding, and support are available for 90 days at no cost.

Already embedded in the firmware of 600 million Windows devices, Absolute Secure Endpoint can speed identification and replacement of Ivanti instances, in addition to enabling rapid mitigation of machines that may have been further damaged. For users that need to immediately deploy secure and compliant network connectivity for distributed devices, Absolute Secure Access (formerly NetMotion) will quickly scale, apply, and enforce required policies.

To learn more about how Absolute can help your organization to mitigate identified vulnerabilities, receive rapid triage, and be directed to a team that can help, email ivanti-vulnerability-support@absolute.com.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software makes security work. We empower mission-critical performance with advanced cyber resilience. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, our cyber resilience platform delivers endpoint-to-network access security coverage, ensures automated security compliance, and enables operational continuity. Nearly 21,000 global customers trust Absolute to protect enterprise assets, fortify security and business applications, and provide a frictionless, always-on user experience. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

