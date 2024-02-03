Home Business Wire Absolute Software Provides Organizations Impacted by Ivanti Zero Days and Additional Vulnerabilities...
Business Wire

Absolute Software Provides Organizations Impacted by Ivanti Zero Days and Additional Vulnerabilities with Free Support and Product Licenses for 90 Days

di Business Wire

Absolute Secure Endpoint and Absolute Secure Access Solutions Scale Quickly to Help with the Identification and Replacement of Vulnerable Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure Solutions


SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CISAAbsolute Software, the leader in enterprise cyber resilience, is available to assist organizations impacted by Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure Zero Days and other vulnerabilities. Help includes free Absolute Secure Endpoint and Absolute Secure Access product licenses and support for 90 days, along with the expertise needed to quickly deploy and scale replacement solutions across all endpoints.

Absolute solutions are not impacted by the Zero Days and other vulnerabilities recently disclosed and reported by Ivanti, other researchers, and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Absolute’s Secure Access and Secure Endpoint products are deployed across many public and private sector environments also using Ivanti, making it easy to seamlessly deploy and scale additional licenses. For existing and new customers, additional and new Absolute licenses, onboarding, and support are available for 90 days at no cost.

Already embedded in the firmware of 600 million Windows devices, Absolute Secure Endpoint can speed identification and replacement of Ivanti instances, in addition to enabling rapid mitigation of machines that may have been further damaged. For users that need to immediately deploy secure and compliant network connectivity for distributed devices, Absolute Secure Access (formerly NetMotion) will quickly scale, apply, and enforce required policies.

To learn more about how Absolute can help your organization to mitigate identified vulnerabilities, receive rapid triage, and be directed to a team that can help, email ivanti-vulnerability-support@absolute.com.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software makes security work. We empower mission-critical performance with advanced cyber resilience. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, our cyber resilience platform delivers endpoint-to-network access security coverage, ensures automated security compliance, and enables operational continuity. Nearly 21,000 global customers trust Absolute to protect enterprise assets, fortify security and business applications, and provide a frictionless, always-on user experience. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©2024 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

Contacts

Joe Franscella, Communications Director, jfranscella@absolute.com, 209-936-0745

Articoli correlati

Absolute Software Provides Organizations Impacted by Ivanti Zero Days and Additional Vulnerabilities with Free Support and Product Licenses for 90 Days

Business Wire Business Wire -
Absolute Secure Endpoint and Absolute Secure Access Solutions Scale Quickly to Help with the Identification and Replacement of Vulnerable...
Continua a leggere

Dazheng Group Reaffirms Commitment to Acquire Hollysys at US$29.50 Per Share

Business Wire Business Wire -
Buyer Consortium will remain committed to acquiring Hollysys at US$29.50 per share after the proposed Ascendent transaction is rejected...
Continua a leggere

Perdoceo Education Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 21st

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), a provider of postsecondary education programs, today announced it will report fourth...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php