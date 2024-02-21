Absolute Software Included in Security Services Edge (SSE) Landscape Report by Independent Research Firm

Absolute Cyber Resilience Capabilities Noted in Report Outlining SSE Top Use Cases





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software, a global leader in enterprise cyber resilience, today announced it’s been included as a notable SSE provider in the Forrester report, “ The Security Service Edge (SSE) Solutions Landscape, Q4 2023.” This recent report helps organizations understand the security and business benefits SSE provides and to identify vendors with offerings that meet their needs. Noted vendors addressing “core” use cases driving enterprise SSE adoption are included in the report. These span Zero Trust access, remote workforce security, and cloud access security1.

According to the report: “ You can use security service edge (SSE) solutions to provide Zero Trust access to enterprise applications, secure the remote workforce, and protect enterprise data. But to realize these benefits, you’ll first have to select from a diverse set of vendors that vary by size, type of offering, geography, and use case differentiation. Security and risk professionals should use this report to understand the value they can expect from an SSE vendor, learn how vendors differ, and investigate options based on size and market focus.”

“ As businesses continue to adapt to remote and hybrid work models, the need for Security Services Edge solutions that ensure resilient connections and effective security has never been greater,” said Joe Savarese, Executive Vice President, Secure Access Products. “ We’re thrilled to be noted as a vendor in the Forrester SSE landscape, as it lets security and risk professionals know that leading analysts recognize our differentiated products as among those capable of addressing enterprise SSE use cases.”

Embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices and trusted by more than 21,000 global enterprise and government customers, our cyber resilience capabilities help organizations to remain secure and resilient against modern cyber threats. With the recent addition of a powerful Secure Web Gateway (SWG) service, Absolute’s SSE SaaS offering delivers resilient security, anti-virus scans, remote browser isolation (RBI), content disarm and reconstruction (CDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and end-user experience management. This critical combination along with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), context-aware policies, and advance AI capabilities ensures effective security and resilient connectivity for growing remote and hybrid workforces.

Learn more about how SSE can help you achieve your security and compliance goals and discover the challenges Absolute helps organizations to overcome in The Security Service Edge (SSE) Solutions Landscape, Q4 2023

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software makes security work. We empower mission-critical performance with advanced cyber resilience. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, our cyber resilience platform delivers endpoint-to-network access security coverage, ensures automated security compliance, and enables operational continuity. Twenty-one-thousand global customers trust Absolute to protect enterprise assets, fortify security and business applications, and provide a frictionless, always-on user experience. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

