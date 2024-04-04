Absolute Software Cyber Resilience Provides Visibility, Security for Thousands of Endpoints at GOAL High School

Colorado’s Largest High School Uses Absolute to Reduce Overall Device Loss by 50%, Extend Security, Visibility, and Cyber Resilience Across Hybrid Lenovo Device Fleet

GOAL is the largest high school in Colorado. It supplies devices to each of its students across the state every year. After previously using Chromebooks and making the switch to Microsoft Windows devices, the institution needed to find a solution that would allow it to track, manage, control, and freeze devices when necessary. After evaluating recommended vendors from its supplier, GOAL High School decided Absolute Secure Endpoint would be the best solution to meet this challenge.

“ Modern education requires schools to provide compelling opportunities to students who need to learn across a hybrid model that relies on digital tools that span remote and on-site instruction. This new paradigm presents cybersecurity and compliance challenges that all education institutions need to address,” said Jamie Truillo, Chief Information Officer (CIO), GOAL High School. “ We chose Absolute over competitors to provide us with the visibility, control, and resilience needed to not only protect our investment in thousands of distributed laptops, but also ensure the security and resilience needed to provide uninterrupted engagement for our students.”

In addition to security, compliance, and resilience benefits, Absolute provided GOAL High School with:

Reduction in device loss from 15% to 5%, with an overall 50% loss reduction

Tracking and locating for missing devices, on or off campus networks

Remote wipe and freeze capabilities for at-risk devices

Mission-critical applications behavior monitoring

Visibility across its entire device fleet

“ Schools accelerated technology programs to support hybrid learning during the pandemic, but we have all seen news about how management challenges resulted in device loss rates of up to 30 percent,” said Warren Young, Vice President of Education, Absolute Software. “ Schools using Absolute experience significantly improved device retention rates, which can result in millions of dollars’ worth of recovered devices for districts.”

As a partner of more than 28 of the world’s leading device manufactures, the Absolute Cyber Resilience platform is embedded in the firmware of 600 million endpoints, trusted by more than 21,000 global enterprise and government customers, and licensed across more than 14 million users. With Cyber Resilience integrated into the foundation of their digital enterprises, customers ensure their mobile and hybrid workforces connect seamlessly and securely from anywhere, security controls work as intended, and business operations can quickly resume full operational performance following cyberattacks. Our award-winning Cyber Resilience capabilities have earned recognition and leadership status across multiple technology categories, including Endpoint Security, Security Services Edge (SSE), Firmware-Embedded Persistence, and Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA).

To learn more about how Absolute helps GOAL High School, read the case study.

