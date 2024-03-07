Absolute Software Appoints Saul Gates Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Industry Veteran Oversees Financial Operations for Cyber Resilience Leader

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CISA—Absolute Software, a global leader in enterprise cyber resilience, today announced that financial leadership veteran Saul Gates has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gates will guide the company’s financial operations through its next phase of growth, which will further entrench Absolute as the leader in Cyber Resilience for the world’s leading government and enterprise organizations.





“ We are thrilled that Saul has accepted the financial leadership reigns at Absolute during a time when organizations recognize the need to build digital infrastructures underpinned by cyber resilience,” said Christy Wyatt, Absolute CEO. “ His experience and expertise will add to our world-class leadership team as we continue to expand our growth opportunities around the world.”

As a financial leadership veteran, Saul has guided technology organizations through all phases of growth, from startup to successful acquisitions and IPOs. Prior to Absolute, Saul was CFO of Level Access, where he oversaw the company’s financial operations from its beginning through an acquisition by global investment firm KKR. Before Level Access Saul was CFO at Telarix and INRIX, held senior roles at Coinstar, Microsoft, and PWC. Saul is a Graduate of the University of Washington Michal G. Foster School of Business. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

“ Absolute is providing enterprises and government agencies with a critical level of security and compliance needed to ensure the success of their digital business operations,” said Gates. “ I am excited to be part of the Absolute team, we are on a growth trajectory that will lead us to become an essential part of public and private sector organizations’ cyber resilience strategy.”

As a partner of more than 28 of the world’s leading device manufactures, Absolute is embedded in the firmware of 600 million endpoints, trusted by more than 21,000 global enterprise and government customers, and licensed across more than 14 million mobile and hybrid users. Global organizations rely on Absolute to achieve Cyber Resilience across their digital business operations – ensuring they can withstand, recover, and quickly resume full operational performance following cyberattacks, technical malfunctions, or tampering attempts. Our award-winning Absolute Secure Endpoint and Secure Access product lines are recognized as leading products across multiple technology categories, including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Endpoint Security, Security Services Edge (SSE), Firmware-Embedded Persistence, and Automated Security Control and Assessment (ASCA).

