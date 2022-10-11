Absolute Software Announces Resignation of Matthew Schoenfeld and Promotion of Mark Grace to Chief Revenue Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, announced today that Matthew Schoenfeld has accepted the position of President at a privately-held company and will resign from Absolute effective November 4, 2022. The company also announced Mark Grace has been promoted from EVP, Channel and Business Development to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to help drive the company’s next phase of growth and oversee all sales, Channel and customer experience.

“ I’d like to thank Matthew for his contributions to Absolute. Over the past five quarters, Matthew has had a significant impact our on our go-to-market team. I have appreciated his leadership, and we wish him well in his new endeavor,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute. “ As a long-standing leader at Absolute, I am thrilled to announce Mark is stepping into the CRO role. Because of his current position overseeing our PC OEMs, Channel and Distribution, Mark has unparalleled knowledge and roots in the Absolute business. Known for his outstanding leadership, he has a proven track record for not only understanding the resilient security solutions that our customers need, but also for building high performance go-to-market teams that deliver customer value and revenue that continues to drive our growth.”

Mark will oversee all revenue-generating activities at Absolute, including global sales, revenue operations, customer experience and Channel. He has been with Absolute since 2008 and has held numerous leadership responsibilities, including Vice President of go-to-market in Asia Pacific and Latin America, revenue operations, OEM products and most recently, held the position of EVP of Channel and Business Development.

Under Mark’s Channel leadership, Absolute grew its OEM business to include 28 PC manufacturers and he has been instrumental in bringing to market numerous specialized offerings with some of the world’s leading PC manufacturers, including Dell, Lenovo and HP. He also introduced and scaled the company’s reseller and distribution partner program to more than 1100 today, which was recognized by CRN with a 5-star rating earlier this year for the second year in a row. Mark is an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience leading go-to-market sales, marketing and channel functions and has worked for both Fortune 50 companies as well as high-growth mid-size service and software organizations.

Matthew Schoenfeld added, “ I want to thank Christy for her leadership and trust in me of the company’s go-to-market function. My decision to leave Absolute was difficult, especially because of the massive opportunity and momentum the company is experiencing as the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. I am honored to have had this opportunity at Absolute, and I am confident in Absolute’s continued success.”

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections – helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader for the eleventh consecutive quarter in the Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a leader in the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

