Absolute Security Achieves FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status

Milestone Marks Next Step to Help Highly Regulated Federal Agencies to Extend Cyber Resilience Across Remote, Hybrid, and AI Endpoints

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CISA—Absolute Security, a global leader in enterprise cyber resilience, today announced it has achieved “In Process” status within the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace. The Absolute Cyber Resilience Platform is embedded in more than 600 million PCs and relied upon by over 21,000 customers. By leveraging this platform, Absolute Security delivers the industry’s only resilient endpoint security solution that provides visibility and control across global remote and hybrid PC fleets. Numerous government entities have already activated Absolute across their distributed endpoints. This milestone is the next step in delivering cyber resilience capabilities to a wider range of highly-regulated agencies that leverage FedRAMP to select and deploy secure cloud services.





“ Endpoint devices will continue to be the most important tools that Federal remote and hybrid workers rely on to achieve their respective agencies’ missions. To keep them protected against threats and to secure future deployments that leverage AI and other innovations, federal agencies will need easy access to proven security and compliance technologies,” said John Herrema, Chief Product Officer, Absolute Security. “ Our continuing journey to becoming a FedRAMP ‘Authorized’ provider shows we are committed to helping agencies maintain the highest levels of security, compliance, and operational continuity that government demands.”

Entrenched remote and hybrid work models make it increasingly difficult for organizations to maintain visibility and control over PCs. Complexity interferes with the efficacy of endpoint and network access security controls. AI and other innovations are requiring enterprises to accelerate new deployments and upgrades of millions of devices. The modern digital landscape is intensifying with increasingly advanced cyber threats. These and other factors are driving security and compliance risk to an all-time high. The Absolute Cyber Resilience Platform is purpose-built to meet these challenges. Unique, tamper-resistant firmware-based remote capabilities ensure that customers maintain uninterrupted and essential security and compliance benefits needed to thrive in today’s digital world.

In 2011, FedRAMP was established to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information. In December 2022, the FedRAMP Authorization Act was signed as part of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Act codifies the FedRAMP program as the authoritative standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services that process unclassified federal information.

National, state, and local government agencies are frequent targets for cybercriminals, terrorists, nation-states, and malicious insiders. With the Absolute Cyber Resilience Platform embedded in their PCs, governments and enterprises alike stay ahead of ever-changing threats and achieve compliance with regulatory mandates, such as NIST, CSF, FISMA, CJIS, DHS, CDM, and more.

Absolute is working with Coalfire as a FedRAMP advisor and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are acting as the Third Party Assessor (3PAO). Marking the achievement, Absolute is now listed as “In Process” in the (FedRAMP) Marketplace.

About Absolute Security



Absolute Security is partnered with more than 28 of the world’s leading endpoint device manufacturers, embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices, trusted by 21,000 global enterprises, and licensed across 14 million PC users. With the Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Platform integrated into their digital enterprise, customers ensure their mobile and hybrid workforces connect securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world and that business operations recover quickly following cyber disruptions and attacks. Our award-winning capabilities have earned recognition and leadership status across multiple technology categories, including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Endpoint Security, Security Services Edge (SSE), Firmware-Embedded Persistence, Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA), and Zero Trust Platforms.

