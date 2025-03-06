Absolute Security Achieves FedRAMP® Authorization, Extending Cyber Resilience Platform to Federal Government

With Integrated Endpoint Security and Resilience Capabilities, Regulated Federal Agencies Can Maintain Security, Compliance, and Operational Performance for Remote, Hybrid, and AI Endpoints

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#compliance--Absolute Security, a global leader in enterprise resilience, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization at the Moderate impact level. This approval enables a wide range of highly-regulated U.S. government agencies to quickly and easily deploy Absolute Secure Endpoint through the FedRAMP marketplace. Built on the Absolute Resilience Platform, Secure Endpoint provides integrated Visibility, Control, and Resilience to help ensure endpoints and mission-critical security controls are always on, fully operational, and able to quickly recover following cyberattacks and IT incidents.

National, state, and local government agencies are frequent targets for cybercriminals, terrorists, nation-states, and malicious insiders. They are also challenged by complexity-driven disruptions frequently caused by modern hardware and software systems. With Absolute activated across their massive PC fleets, governments and enterprises alike can stay ahead of ever-changing threats and achieve compliance with regulatory mandates such as NIST, CSF, FISMA, CJIS, DHS, CDM, and Comply-to-Connect (C2C), while maintaining the highest possible level of operational performance and continuity.

“ Government agencies are under constant attack by nation states and other motivated adversaries, while facing increasing regulations and technical complexity. The combination of these two factors can lead to costly outages and disruptions,” said John Herrema, Chief Product Officer, Absolute Security. “ By achieving FedRAMP authorization, we are enabling government agencies to take advantage of our Secure Endpoint product suite to help them maintain the highest levels of security, compliance, and operational continuity, while making it a harder for bad actors to penetrate their networks.”

In 2011, FedRAMP was established to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information. In December 2022, the FedRAMP Authorization Act was signed as part of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Act codifies the FedRAMP program as the authoritative standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services that process unclassified federal information.

The Absolute Resilience Platform is embedded in more than 600 million PCs and relied upon by thousands of customers, including leading governments in the US and around the world. Absolute Security delivers the industry’s only resilient endpoint security solution that provides security, visibility, control, remote recovery, and application resilience across remote and hybrid PC fleets. Absolute is working with Coalfire as a FedRAMP advisor and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are acting as the Third Party Assessor (3PAO). To learn more about the new FedRAMP status, visit the Absolute Security Government Solutions web page.

About Absolute Security

Absolute Security is partnered with more than 28 of the world’s leading endpoint device manufacturers, embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices, trusted by 21,000 global enterprises, and licensed across 14 million PC users. With the Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Platform integrated into their digital enterprise, customers ensure their mobile and hybrid workforces connect securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world and that business operations recover quickly following cyber disruptions and attacks.

