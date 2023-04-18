<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ABS Quality Evaluations Secures Registered Provider Organization (RPO) Certification for CMMC 2.0

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. (ABS QE), a world-leading certification body and a subsidiary of ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (ABS Group), announced today its authorization as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. Approved selectively by the Cyber Accreditation Body (Cyber-AB), RPO status demands a series of requirements for designation. With this certification, ABS QE has strengthened its ability to serve organizations and contractors within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and is now qualified to provide critical security services, including regulatory gap and readiness assessments.

Under CMMC 2.0’s framework, organizations will need to implement and maintain certain cybersecurity standards to be eligible for defense contracts. Organizations seeking certification (OSCs) will be assessed on their cybersecurity compliance with CMMC at the pre-determined level in the contracts they bid on. Starting in 2026, most defense contractors will need to be CMMC compliant to participate in contract bids from the Department of Defense (DOD).

“The sensitive timeline and intricate process for CMMC adoption make it a critical undertaking for many DIB contractors, with a large majority already struggling to meet CMMC 2.0 requirements,” said Dominic Townsend, President of ABS Quality Evaluations. “Not achieving compliance or simply lagging behind competitors could result in losing out on major contracts and ultimately revenue. ABS QE’s services, backed by our RPO status, can help organizations navigate CMMC 2.0 to help ensure their cybersecurity measures are compliant and competitive within the new market.”

ABS QE’s practitioners can help organizations stay ahead of the curve and prepare for certification, beginning with a gap assessment and/or a readiness review. Robert Ems, CMMC Program Lead at ABS QE added: “ISO certifications for information technology, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1 and ISO 9001, can also help strengthen the ability to protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) and data. Although not required by the DOD, these correlating certifications allow organizations to stand out from the crowd and demonstrate a higher level of commitment to good cyber practices.”

Visit ABS QE’s website to learn more about the company and its CMMC assessment services.

About ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc.

ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. (ABS QE) is a subsidiary of ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (www.abs-group.com). As a world-leading certification body, ABS QE works with companies to help them improve the performance of their business, systems, people and supply chains through management systems certification, verification, training and assessments, including supply chain and cybersecurity. ABS QE’s global network of auditors plays a crucial role in helping organizations achieve business excellence and obtain the necessary certifications to get products and services to market.

