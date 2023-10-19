ABS Consulting and Dragos Expand Strategic Partnership to Strengthen OT Defenses

The organizations will offer a robust suite of integrated solutions and services to meet the growing cyber needs of critical infrastructure industries

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global operational risk management company, and Dragos Inc. (Dragos), the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to provide industry-leading operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions, services and training to federal and commercial organizations. This strategic partnership will build on the companies’ existing work together, further integrating Dragos’ world-class OT cybersecurity technology with ABS Consulting’s award-winning OT risk management expertise to address the market-wide demand for a comprehensive, well-resourced approach to cyber defense.









“As cyber attacks on critical industries become more frequent and severe, securing the facilities and equipment that support our infrastructure is paramount to both business operations and community health and safety,” said Ryan Moody, President and CEO of ABS Group, ABS Consulting’s parent company. “For far too long, operators have been digitalizing legacy equipment and expanding attack surfaces without tightening up their cybersecurity alongside it, and that approach can expose operations, reputations and communities to significant risk.”

ABS Consulting and Dragos are already working together to support the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Maritime Security Risk Analysis Model (MSRAM). By working with the USCG and constituents, our teams are creating a near real-time cyber threat/intel tool that evaluates risk to the United States’ ports. With 90% of the global economy depending on goods transported on ships in the maritime transportation system, protecting the ports of the United States is of the utmost importance.

“ABS Consulting is an important strategic partner in helping to safeguard critical infrastructure and this expanded partnership will allow our companies to help even more organizations faster,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO of Dragos. “Amid an evolving threat landscape, tightening regulations and the widening cybersecurity talent gap, C-suite leaders are overwhelmed by the cybersecurity challenges industrial organizations, especially critical infrastructure, face. Expanding our strategic partnership with ABS Consulting will simplify the complicated task of securing both public and private infrastructure, helping to bring better protection within reach for more organizations.”

Through the expanded alliance, Dragos customers will have access to ABS Consulting’s industrial cybersecurity managed services and 24/7 Industrial Security Operations Center (ISOC) monitoring, cybersecurity assessments and consulting services designed to meet customer’s needs, as well as the company’s deep expertise in industrial risk management. In turn, ABS Consulting clients will get access to the Dragos Platform, a leading cybersecurity technology tailored specifically to OT environments.

About ABS Consulting

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) is a subsidiary of ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (www.abs-group.com), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABS (www.eagle.org), one of the world’s leading marine and offshore classification societies. ABS Consulting was named one of America’s Best Consulting Firms of 2022 by Forbes. With over 50 years of risk management and safety experience, ABS Consulting provides data-driven risk and reliability solutions and technical services that help clients confirm the integrity, quality and efficiency of critical assets and operations. Headquartered in Spring, Texas, ABS Consulting operates with more than 1,000 professionals across the globe serving the marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, government, power, and energy and industrial sectors.

About Dragos

Dragos Inc., is the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments. The Dragos Platform offers the most effective industrial cybersecurity technology, giving customers visibility into their ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions. The strength behind the Dragos Platform comes from the ability to codify Dragos’s industry-leading OT threat intelligence, and insights from the Dragos services team, into the software. The company’s community-focused approach gives customers access to the largest array of industrial organizations participating in collective defense, with the broadest visibility available.

