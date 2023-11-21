Abnormal Security Named a Fortune AI 50 Innovator, Capping a Year of Notable AI Award Wins

Abnormal Continues Its 2023 Track Record of Industry Recognition for Its AI-Native Cybersecurity Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abnormal Security, the leading AI-native cloud email security platform, today announced that it has been named a Fortune AI 50 Innovator, adding yet another AI industry recognition to a notable roster of AI wins secured throughout 2023.





The inaugural Fortune AI 50 Innovators list spotlights the most promising companies at the forefront of AI, culled from Fortune’s reporting on this sector, as well as nominations from a wide array of VCs, investors and industry experts.

In September, Abnormal was also named to the Intelligent Applications Top 40 (IA40) for the second year in a row. Released by Madrona and based on selections by investors across 50 top-tier venture firms, the Intelligent Applications list names the top 40 private companies building applications and infrastructure leveraging AI and machine learning. These award wins follow several other prestigious AI recognitions earlier this year, including Bloomberg’s Top AI Companies to Watch, the Forbes AI 50, and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI.

“As sophisticated AI becomes democratized, we’re witnessing a concerning trend: its potential misuse in cybercrime, particularly for scaling phishing and social engineering attacks,” said Evan Reiser, chief executive officer at Abnormal. “Abnormal’s behavioral AI-based approach to cloud email security uniquely protects organizations from this emerging threat, fighting malicious AI with defensive AI. There’s no denying that the future of cybersecurity is AI, and I’m proud to see the company be recognized by Fortune, Madrona, and several other notable award programs this year for our role in pioneering this emerging era of AI-powered cybersecurity.”

In addition to securing AI industry recognition from Fortune and Madrona, Abnormal also took home a number of startup and partner awards in recent months, including being named a Stellar Startup by CRN, a Top Startup by LinkedIn, and CrowdStrike’s Ecosystem Partner of the Year. These wins cap off a year of wins across the technology sector, as Abnormal was also named a Cloud 100 honoree by Forbes, a Tech Innovator by CRN, and the Best Email Security by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

