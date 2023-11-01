Abhijit Chaudhary Joins Pagaya as Chief Product Officer

Chaudhary previously served as Chief Product Officer for Green Dot





NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) (the “Company” or “Pagaya”), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Abhijit Chaudhary as its new Chief Product Officer.

Chaudhary brings with him more than 20 years of experience leading product strategy for high-growth fintech and consumer finance companies. Most recently, he served as Green Dot Corporation’s Chief Product Officer, developing its product suite focused on driving scale and delivering value to both businesses and consumers. Prior to Green Dot, he held senior leadership roles at American Express and Discover Financial Services, across consumer finance, process improvement and new product development.

This appointment comes during a time of accelerated growth at Pagaya as the Company maintains focus on expanding its product suite and onboarding more and more leading financial institutions onto its network. Chaudhary’s expertise will be instrumental in helping Pagaya continue to scale its product offering and deliver on its mission of creating more financial opportunities for more people, more often.

“ Abhi brings with him vast experience and a deep understanding of our bank and lending partners and their product needs,” said Gal Krubiner, Co-Founder and CEO of Pagaya Technologies. “ We have built an incredible amount of momentum, and having an industry veteran with a proven track record of scaling high-growth product-centric fintechs is an important step as we continue to scale Pagaya.”

“ Pagaya’s AI-powered network is able to solve a critical challenge that banks and other lending partners face today, while also providing greater access to credit for underserved communities,” said Chaudhary. “ It’s an exciting time to be leading the product organization, especially with the spotlight that is currently on AI across all industries. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Pagaya’s talented leadership team and help shape the Company’s bright future during this time of immense product and lending network growth.”

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

Contacts

Jency John



Head of Investor Relations



IR@pagaya.com

Emily Passer



Head of PR & External Communications



Press@pagaya.com