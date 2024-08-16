Abe Issa, Renewable Energy Investor, Achieves 250% Growth with Intelli Smart Homes, Lands on Inc. 5000

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelli Smart Homes, a leading provider of grid optimization, energy storage, and renewable energy integration is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, ranked No. 2,098. The company also celebrates a remarkable 250% 3-Year Growth.





“We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for our rapid growth,” says Abe Issa, founder of Grid Energy, investor, and advisor to Intelli Smart Homes. “Our success is due to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible smart home experience. In addition, Intelli Smart homes is a leading provider of smart home integration and smart home services in 16 states. We are constantly innovating and expanding our product offerings to meet our customers’ needs.”

Intelli Smart Homes offers a wide range of smart home automation services, including lighting control, thermostat control, security systems, and entertainment systems. The company’s products are designed to be easy to install and use and are compatible with various popular smart home platforms.

“Intelli Smart Homes is a company changing people’s lives,” Abe adds. “Their innovative and user-friendly products make smart homes more accessible to everyone.”

Intelli Smart Homes is committed to providing its customers the best possible service.

Intelli Smart Homes is a leading provider of grid optimization, energy storage, and smart home automation services. The company’s products make homes more comfortable, convenient, and secure. Intelli Smart Homes is committed to providing its customers the best possible service and support.

