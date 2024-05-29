Home Business Wire ABBYY Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Intelligent Document Processing Products...
Business Wire

ABBYY Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Intelligent Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for Sixth Consecutive Year

di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABBYYMarketplaceABBYY has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year as a Leader in Everest Group’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. ABBYY is highlighted for its vision and capability with ABBYY Vantage, the industry’s only low-code/no-code IDP solution that integrates easily into any intelligent automation platform, and complimentary ABBYY Marketplace of AI skills that simplifies the utility of large language models (LLMs) and expedites the creation of trusted AI applications purpose-built for complex business scenarios.




“ABBYY has reinforced its position as a Leader in Everest Group’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. To enhance its low-code/no-code IDP platform, Vantage, ABBYY has invested in generative AI enhancements for software learning and training, sentiment recognition, and document summarization. ABBYY’s vision of purpose-built AI allows enterprises to leverage best-of-breed AI models and achieve optimized and reliable outcomes. Its continued focus on improving the efficiency of its OCR and expanding its marketplace of pre-built models or packaged solutions has further strengthened its position in the market,” says Vaibhav Bansal, Vice President, Everest Group. “The ease of training the model, the breadth of the marketplace and its cloud offering are some of the key strengths highlighted by ABBYY’s clients.”

“Our consistent recognition as a leader is echoed by the market – ABBYY Vantage had 60% new ARR in 2023 and we’re already seeing the same trajectory during this year due to our deployment flexibilities,” commented Bruce Orcutt, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY. “We’re excited about new strategic market-reaching partnerships and additional generative AI capabilities being announced in the near future that will continue to illustrate our leadership in IDP and AI for intelligent automation.”

The IDP PEAK Matrix® assessed 26 technology providers and their products that leverage AI, cognitive capabilities, generative AI and are offered as a platform that allows enterprises to deploy out-of-the-box solutions using pre-built modules or as solutions that classify and extract data from documents. According to Everest Group, Leaders continue to maintain a stronghold in the market and further penetrate major buyer segments and enable holistic automation by developing complementary technology capabilities either in-house or by partnership. Leaders also constantly invest in adding new IDP capabilities to stay at the forefront of innovation, including generative AI-based extraction and classification, and large language model (LLM)-powered context-understanding capabilities. Furthermore, Everest Group states leaders constantly invest in expanding their library of pre-built models and out-of-the-box packaged solutions for industry-specific use cases and document types.

Read the full evaluation of ABBYY’s Intelligent Document Processing capabilities by downloading Everest Group’s IDP PEAK Matrix® Assessment report at https://www.abbyy.com/resources/report/intelligent-document-processing-everest-group-2024/.

For more information about ABBYY Vantage and Marketplace, visit www.abbyy.com/marketplace.

About ABBYY

ABBYY puts your information to work with purpose-built AI. We combine innovation and experience to transform data from business-critical documents into intelligent actionable outcomes in over 200 languages in real time. We are trusted by more than 10,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: accelerate the customer experience, operational excellence, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with headquarters in Milpitas, CA and offices in 12 countries, and is the Official Intelligent Automation Partner of Arsenal Women Football Club. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABBYY can either be a registered trademark or a trademark and can also be a logo, a company name (or part of it), or part of a product name of ABBYY group companies and may not be used without consent of its respective owners.

Contacts

Editorial Contact
Catherine Johnson

Catherine.johnson@abbyy.com

Articoli correlati

Hawaiian Telcom Selects Netcracker’s Next-Generation BSS Platform for Digital Transformation Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Will Benefit From Increased Automation, Improved Monitoring and Order Fulfillment Time and Simplified IntegrationWALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced...
Continua a leggere

Washington’s Clark County Pioneers Full-Cycle Strategic Budgeting with Euna Budget

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget is the first-ever comprehensive strategic budgeting offering for state and local governments that enables...
Continua a leggere

HealthTrust Advisory Summit Explores Top Issues Facing Hospital Operators

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust Performance Group, a leading performance improvement organization with an exclusive membership consisting of 1,800 hospitals and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php