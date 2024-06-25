ABBYY Once Again Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Platforms

ABBYY recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Analysts–ABBYY for a second time is recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Platforms. ABBYY’s process intelligence platform, ABBYY Timeline, was the first to highlight the importance of unstructured and semi-structured documents driving processes and is considered a game changer for customers needing to make decisions that are actionable in real time.









ABBYY uniquely provides critical data to process mining and task mining that increases insights into how processes are behaving. Coupled with its comprehensive suite of services including process experts, technical account managers, trainers and a strong partner global ecosystem, customers have reported successfully achieving process optimization. In fact, Gartner estimates that “by 2026, 25% of global enterprises will have embraced process mining platforms as a first step to creating a digital twin for business operations, paving the way to autonomous business operations.”

Simon Higgs, Director of Business Transformation and Optimization for Measurement Solutions at Emerson, recently commented, “ABBYY Process Intelligence has helped us make a real cultural change: to rely on data and make data-driven improvements. The data doesn’t lie. I felt like we were in safe hands being able to leverage the experience ABBYY has had in process mining.”

As a result of the company’s strategy and execution, ABBYY process intelligence annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 100% in 2023. Organizations such as Emerson and Société General reported significant operational excellence and cost savings using ABBYY Timeline at the recently held ABBYY AI Summit. Their intelligent automation journeys echo the key drivers noted in the Gartner report to “increase digital transformation efforts, grow process visibility requirements, and increase demand for business operations resilience.”

“It is an honor to again be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms. We work closely with global enterprises to better understand the complexities of their ad hoc processes and their dependencies on unstructured documents to run their business effectively. This intimate knowledge enables us to continuously expand and enhance our process intelligence capabilities with ABBYY Timeline,” commented Bruce Orcutt, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY. “We know organizations have many choices in the competitive landscape, but it takes more than theory, canned demos, and giving freebies to make an impact. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities and services translate to customers receiving the white glove treatment that illustrates our commitment to their success.”

​Furthermore, strategic partnerships with SS&C Blue Prism, Doculabs, Novelis, and others are expanding worldwide adoption and use cases of ABBYY Timeline.

Learn more about ABBYY Timeline by accessing the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining platforms at https://www.abbyy.com/resources/report/abbyy-named-leader-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-process-mining-platforms/.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms, Marc Kerremans, David Sugden, Nick Duffy, et al, 29 April 2024.

