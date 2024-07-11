ABBYY Launches Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Program for Developer Community

Selected MVPs will proactively engage with community to accelerate awareness and ROI with ABBYY solutions

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–ABBYY, a leading provider of purpose-built AI for intelligent automation, today launched the ABBYY Most Valuable Professional (MVP) program highlighting inaugural members of its technical community. The ABBYY MVP program awards the title of MVP to developers and technical users who demonstrate exceptional proficiency in ABBYY AI and significant contribution to the ABBYY community, recognizing them for innovative use of AI technologies and their efforts to share their expertise with others. ABBYY MVPs are go-to individuals for insights and feedback, driving successful adoption and value from ABBYY solutions.





Becoming an ABBYY MVP yields many exclusive opportunities for continuous innovation and professional connection, both remote and in-person. While benefits will continuously evolve and expand, initial benefits include industry-wide recognition, exclusive access to the ABBYY product roadmap, opportunities to feature case studies and the chance to appear on the AI Pulse Podcast as a guest speaker.

Inaugural members of the ABBYY MVP program include Andrew Pett of Engeneum Limited, Shivam Ghelani of Extra Technology LTD, Travis Spangler of Naviant, Inc., and Vivek Kumar of Proservartner Services LTD, as well as four professionals from ABBYY.

“I joined the ABBYY MVP program to leverage cutting-edge AI and intelligent automation technologies, enhancing my ability to deliver transformative solutions,” said Travis Spangler, Vice President of Intelligent Document Processing Sales and Strategy at Naviant. “By integrating ABBYY’s advanced tools and utilizing this program’s access to others within the ABBYY community, I will be enabled to provide clients with unparalleled insights and operational excellence. Clients and partners throughout the globe will substantially benefit from the ABBYY MVP ecosystem and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

“The market continues to steer itself towards more strategic and purposeful use of AI, and early adopters are turning to power users to guide their maturation,” said Bruce Orcutt, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY. “ABBYY has cultivated a robust community through ABBYY University, the AI Pulse Developer Conference and the ABBYY Marketplace that empower engagement and accelerate the business value of our portfolio of intelligent automation solutions. We’re excited to recognize MVPs and leverage their passion and expertise to drive purpose-built AI in business.”

ABBYY MVPs can be self-nominated or nominated by others. The application period is from November 1 through December 31 each year, with winners announced in January. Selection criteria include expertise in ABBYY technologies and commitment to mentor, engage and share knowledge with the community. Applications will reopen in November 2024 for selection to the MVP program in 2025.

ABBYY is committed to empowering technical users with artificial intelligence that solves core business challenges. With the industry’s first cloud-based low-code platform for intelligent document processing (IDP) as well as AI-enabled process intelligence, ABBYY elevates users to drive efficiency and agility through high-quality data and enhanced visibility. The ABBYY MVP program strives to further bolster the role of developers and technical users in accelerating organizations’ operational excellence.

To learn more about the ABBYY MVP program, visit https://www.abbyy.com/mvp/.

