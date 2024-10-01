ABBYY Ascend Debuts to Highlight the Latest Innovations in Purpose-Built AI

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABBYYAscend–Intelligent automation company ABBYY has announced a new virtual event series to highlight the latest developments and innovations in artificial intelligence aimed at helping global enterprises accelerate their digital transformation. Debuting on October 30, ABBYY Ascend will showcase how businesses across industries can leverage purpose-built AI to advance automation initiatives for greater efficiency and ROI.





The inaugural edition of ABBYY Ascend will focus on the simplification of processes and acceleration of success through intelligent automation, featuring insights from the following ABBYY experts:

Patrick “PJ” Jean, Chief Product & Technology Officer

Maxime Vermeir, Senior Director of AI Strategy and Product Marketing

Slavena Hristova, Director of Product Marketing – Document AI

Dr. Marlene Wolfgruber, Product Marketing Manager – AI

Jon Knisley, Product Marketing Manager – Process AI

Future editions of Ascend will continue to address how organizations can solve their most pressing document and process-centric challenges using advancements in AI and automation, and practical strategies to drive success and operational excellence. Ascend attendees will gain access to exclusive resources, demos and sessions, providing a first look at emerging innovations in ABBYY solutions. Additional insights, use cases and deep-dive materials will be exclusively accessible to attendees following Ascend events.

“ABBYY Ascend is our new flagship event series that demonstrates our commitment to advancing enterprises’ AI readiness,” commented Bruce Orcutt, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY. “We look forward to sharing on a more regular cadence our latest capabilities and roadmap that are purpose-built to elevate automation initiatives to the next level. It’s a must-attend event that every innovation leader, line of business owner, developer and integrator alike needs to have a competitive advantage in their markets.”

To learn more about upcoming ABBYY innovations, register for ABBYY Ascend 2024 here: https://www.abbyy.com/abbyy-ascend/?utm_source=Wire&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=ABBYY_Ascend

