Aalyria Selected for $1 Billion Space Force Rapid Capabilities Office Contract

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aalyria has been awarded a prime contract with the U.S. Space Force Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO). This $1 billion Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract, supporting the Rapid Resilient Command and Control Combined Program Office (R2C2 CPO), includes Aalyria among a select group of companies chosen to advance network command and control capabilities in support of Dynamic Space Operations (DSO).









“Spacetime ensures our nation’s space superiority,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria. “We are excited to collaborate with the Space Force to leverage Spacetime’s capabilities to create and manage resilient, interoperable networks that support the joint force, allied and commercial partners.”

Space Force RCO is tasked with the expedited development and deployment of critical space systems, including modernizing ground control software systems to achieve increased architecture agility, resiliency, and maneuverability. Specifically, the R2C2 program is aimed at developing a system to enable the synchronization of orbital assets for potential conflict. The goal is to enable a real-time command and control of assets like satellites or spacecraft to take action in hostile circumstances – such as maneuvering or re-routing networks to avoid potential threats. Aalyria’s Spacetime enables a critical leap-ahead for the Space Force in advancing these capabilities.

Spacetime is the world’s most intelligent network routing and orchestration platform. The system is akin to “Waze” for networking, with the additional ability to build new streets on demand. The software works in real-time to achieve mission requirements by routing network traffic in the most efficient way possible; determining alternative network pathways to avoid disruptions; and creating entirely new pathways when needed.

Spacetime achieves this by leveraging a powerful digital twin technology that looks ahead in time and space to determine future motion, potential obstructions, data requirements, and more. Using this information, Spacetime makes predictive, intelligent decisions about how a network should be composed in order to meet mission requirements. Through API integrations that are capable of communicating with any hardware, operating in any orbit, Spacetime sends instructions to re-task steerable beams or antennas and reroute network traffic to ensure continuous network connectivity, no matter the circumstance.

In just under two years since launching as a company, Aalyria has quickly received awards from and developed partnerships with a broad range of commercial and government players, including DIU, NRL, Comtech, the European Space Agency, Telesat, Intelsat, Airbus, Rivada Space Networks, HICO, and others.

About Aalyria

Aalyria is a global advanced networking and laser communications technologies company, revolutionizing connectivity on Earth and in space. Its products are helping commercial and government customers reimagine and operate new business and mission models to make assets more effective, efficient, and profitable.

