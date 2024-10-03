Aalyria Awarded NASA Contract to Lead Advanced Network Orchestration Study and Demonstration

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aalyria, a leader in ultra-fast, secure directional mesh networks, has been awarded a contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to conduct a comprehensive Network Orchestration and Management System (NOMS) study and demonstration. Under this contract, Aalyria will deploy an instance of its Spacetime platform to demonstrate how it can dynamically orchestrate NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) network, supporting the Near Space Network (NSN) and enabling critical interconnections with commercial providers in an operational emulation.









The contract, awarded under NASA’s NextSTEP-2 program, will involve systems integration and requirements analysis to motivate any new Spacetime feature and API requirements. This study also aims to explore how Spacetime can optimize the orchestration of NASA’s space networks, as they seek to incorporate increasing levels of commercial service while ensuring mission needs are met. Aalyria will deploy a dedicated instance of Spacetime to demonstrate its ability to autonomously manage real-time interconnections across multiple networks, ensuring seamless, resilient, and secure communications for NASA’s evolving mission objectives. This includes the platform’s ability to dynamically task steerable antennas and laser communications terminals, adapt network topologies, and integrate real-time environmental and operational data to optimize performance.

“NASA’s goals for the future SCaN program require orchestrating dynamic interconnections between NASA mission spacecraft and their government and commercial service providers,” said Brian Barritt, CTO of Aalyria. “Spacetime is designed to facilitate that orchestration, creating adaptive, real-time connectivity across different platforms and constellations. We’re excited to show how Spacetime can enable NASA to unify its Near Space Network with commercial capabilities, ensuring mission resilience, flexibility, and security across a complex ecosystem of networks.”

The Spacetime platform’s AI-driven orchestration enables it to select optimal network topologies from a multiverse of possible configurations, ensuring real-time adaptation as conditions change. The live demonstration will validate Spacetime’s ability to autonomously manage and optimize network connectivity across commercial and government assets, supporting in-space relays, cislunar operations under Artemis, and future NASA missions.

For more information about Aalyria and its Spacetime platform, visit aalyria.com/spacetime.

Contacts

Scott Coriell – press@aalyria.com