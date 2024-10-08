Aalyria Awarded First Delivery Order for Space RCO IDIQ Contract

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aalyria has received its first delivery order under a multi-year Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Space Force Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) contract capped at $1billion. Aalyria was one of the 20 companies selected for this contract, which will support the Rapid Resilient Command and Control (R2C2) program in modernizing satellite tactical ground operations through technical innovation and harnessing expertise from industry partners.





“We are honored to be selected and look forward to collaborating with Space Force and other awardees to meet the challenges of ensuring resilient all-domain interoperable networks that support the joint force and Allies,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria.

Space RCO is tasked with the expedited development and deployment of critical space systems. R2C2 is focused on developing a cloud-based satellite operations infrastructure that gives operators the flexibility needed to effectively command and reposition satellites for protect-and-defend missions. Tools that enable the dynamic operation of satellites in mesh networks, such as Aalyria’s Spacetime, offer the Space Force critical leap-ahead capabilities. Spacetime’s self-healing and autonomous system for dynamically operating wireless networks offers the Space Force first-of tactical C2 capabilities that significantly outpace our competitors to maintain U.S. space superiority.

In just under two years since launching as a company, Aalyria has quickly received awards from and developed partnerships with a wide range of commercial and government players, including DIU, NRL, Comtech, the European Space Agency, NASA, Telesat, Intelsat, Airbus, HICO, and others.

Aalyria is a global advanced networking and laser communications technologies company, revolutionizing connectivity on Earth and in space. Its products help commercial and government customers reimagine and operate new business and mission models to make assets more effective, efficient, and profitable.

