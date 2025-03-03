Aalyria and Keysight Collaborate to Advance 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks

Companies to Showcase AI-Driven Network Orchestration at Mobile World Congress 2025

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aalyria, a leader in satellite network orchestration, and Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), a market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions company, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development and validation of 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN).

As part of a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Aalyria and Keysight will integrate Spacetime, Aalyria’s AI-powered NTN RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) platform, with Keysight’s NTN RAN RICtest solutions. This collaboration will provide network operators with a benchmark testbed for NTN constellation design and testing, allowing them to simulate real-world NTN network scenarios and intelligently optimize spectrum, power, beams, and beam-hopping slots across satellite and terrestrial networks.

Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria said: “Spacetime is revolutionizing 5G NTN by bridging satellite and terrestrial networks with AI-driven orchestration. By integrating Keysight's innovative testing solutions with our Spacetime platform, we're advancing NTN performance, efficiency, and reliability.”

Peng Cao, Vice President, and General Manager for Keysight's Wireless Test Group, said: “Our partnership with Aalyria marks a pivotal advancement in RIC enabling NTN deployments, opening up new opportunities for global connectivity. This collaboration will foster innovation and pave the way for more resilient and adaptive communication networks.”

At Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Aalyria and Keysight will demonstrate its integrated NTN testbed solution, showcasing how Spacetime dynamically manages radio resources and mobility in 5G NTN. The demo will highlight how Spacetime’s predictive AI models work with O-RAN interfaces from Keysight’s simulated NTN RAN to provide an accurate, end-to-end view of network conditions—exceeding traditional 5G channel estimation mechanisms.

This joint effort marks a significant step forward in NTN connectivity, helping satellite operators, telecom providers, and governments deploy more resilient, intelligent, and scalable 5G NTN solutions.

About Aalyria

Aalyria is a global advanced networking and laser communications technologies company, revolutionizing connectivity on Earth and in space. Its products help commercial and government customers reimagine and operate new business and mission models to make assets more effective, efficient, and profitable.

