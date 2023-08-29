A3D Manufacturing Receives Distinguished HP Digital Manufacturing Partner Certification

The company is recognized for its end-to-end 3D printing capabilities and quality manufacturing processes.





PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A3D Manufacturing, formerly Athena 3D Manufacturing, is now a certified HP Digital Manufacturing Partner (DMP).

The DMP certification is an HP qualification that signifies A3D Manufacturing as a 3D manufacturing leader who meets HP’s standards for advanced additive manufacturing processes, industry-standard certifications, robust quality management and volume job production.

After a thorough evaluation by HP, A3D Manufacturing exemplifies all four factors and has become a valued partner that can meet the quality and demands of customers.

“The Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN) and DMP certification identifies A3D Manufacturing as a leader in the 3D printing space. We’re thrilled to include them as the latest partner in our esteemed community,” said Gregory Elfering, Head of Americas, 3D Printing at HP.

A3D Manufacturing now offers the HP 5420W printer that prints white, functional parts to its product line.

“We’re proud to be an HP partner,” said Jon Toews, Senior Vice President of A3D Manufacturing and HP DMN Advisory Council President of the Americas (AMS). “Our customers can continue to expect high-quality products, trusted partnership, and excellence from us as a DMN supplier.”

A3D Manufacturing is a leading innovator in 3D manufacturing, specializing in creating custom plastic and metal components since 2019, serving as a trusted manufacturing partner for high-tech industries like aerospace, military and defense, life science, transportation and consumer products.

A3D Manufacturing and HP 3D Printing are hosting a webinar centered around the groundbreaking fusion of 3D printing and medical devices. Register for the Unlocking Medical Device Innovations with 3D Printing webinar.

For more information about additive manufacturing, contact A3D Manufacturing at info@a3dmfg.com or visit the website at www.a3dmfg.com.

Follow A3D Manufacturing on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About A3D Manufacturing

A3D Manufacturing is the industry-certified 3D printing service provider for professional-grade manufacturing. It brings decades of experience in 3D printing technologies and materials to deliver an efficient and collaborative customer experience from prototype to production. Its highly-adaptable processes and precise standards guarantee customers the highest quality products on time, every time.

A3D Manufacturing specializes in creating custom plastic and metal components that cater to companies of all sizes. Its extensive capabilities encompass industrial-grade additive manufacturing and a range of finishing and post-processing options. It also excels in traditional manufacturing techniques, such as CNC, injection molding, urethane casting and sheet metal cutting and bending.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

Contacts

Jon Toews



Senior Vice President



marketing@a3dmfg.com

480.454.5037