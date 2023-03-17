A3C Festival & Conference Announces 2023 Dates in Partnership with Greenwood

From September 28-30, Atlanta’s premier music, tech, and culture festival will bring together entrepreneurs, artists, and creatives from around the world for a week of sessions, shows, and unforgettable events to empower the next generation of disruptors

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The A3C Festival & Conference, a leading music, technology and culture festival that was founded in 2005, has today announced its 2023 festival and conference dates for a three-day in-person event in Atlanta this fall. The 18th Annual A3C Festival & Conference will take place from September 28-30, 2023, powered in part by presenting partner Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino communities.

After delivering in person events from 2005 to 2019, A3C moved to virtual and hybrid formats in 2020 and 2021. Now, A3C is returning with a fully in-person live event in 2023. The conference will bring thousands of attendees from around the world to Atlanta to discover, network and learn from the innovators, entrepreneurs, and artists that drive the culture forward.

“Greenwood has a mission of supporting the culture by providing paths to financial freedom for minorities through community building, entrepreneurship, group economics and wealth building. We are pleased to be a strategic partner of A3C, which provides a platform to have important conversations about moving the culture forward,” said Ryan Glover, Co-founder and CEO of Greenwood. “The combined community of A3C, Greenwood, The Gathering Spot, and Valence is a powerful collective that will come together to celebrate Hip Hop, Atlanta, and the path to Black wealth creation.”

In addition to performances from today’s most notable artists, A3C will deliver best-in-class panels, fireside chats, workshops, mentor sessions, meet and greets, and networking opportunities. To date, A3C has included performances and talks from over 1500 artists and speakers. Past performers include Lil Wayne, Nas, J. Cole, Meghan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, 2 Chainz and Wu-Tang Clan. Past speakers have included Anthony Saleh, Dapper Dan, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Gary Vee, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Master P, Ryan Leslie, and Troy Carter.

“Atlanta’s influence is felt everywhere. We have an authentic, powerful convergence of culture, music, tech, finance & entrepreneurship,” said Dr. Paul Judge, technology entrepreneur and investor. “A3C is the event that brings these diverse communities together for inspiration and innovation. We invite the world to come experience the magic of Atlanta and see what’s next.”

For more information about A3C 2023, sponsorship and partnership opportunities, and speaking opportunities, visit a3cconference.com.

About A3C

Founded in 2005, the A3C Festival & Conference has grown from a local showcase in Atlanta to one of the most important music, tech, and culture events of the year. With thousands of attendees each year, A3C educates and empowers artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives that are shaping culture through panels, workshops, mixers and mentor sessions with thought-leaders, trailblazers, and industry experts.

About Greenwood

Greenwood is the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses. Greenwood’s mission is to support financial freedom for minorities through community building, career advancement, and financial services. Greenwood’s flagship product is a best-in-class digital banking service provided by partnering with FDIC-insured banks. Greenwood Inc, includes The Gathering Spot, a private membership network and Valence, the career development and job recruiting platform. The combined community has over 1 million people. Greenwood’s founders include Civil Rights leader Andrew J. Young, Ryan Glover, founder of the Bounce TV Network, Dr. Paul Judge, and rapper and activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render. Greenwood has raised funding from six of the largest banks including Citi, JPMorgan Chase, PNC and Truist as well as other companies including Pendulum, TTV Capital, Mastercard, and Visa.

