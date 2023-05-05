A10 Networks Reports Revenue of $57.7 Million, Continued Strong Profitability for First Quarter of 2023

Management demonstrates durable and sustainable business model despite macro headwinds

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue of $57.7 million, declined 7.9% year-over-year due to the impact of macro headwinds and project delays.

GAAP gross margin of 82.3%; non-GAAP gross margin of 83.1% as a result of better product mix and continued successful navigation of short-term input cost pressures.

GAAP net income of $4.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $6.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share (non-GAAP EPS), compared with non-GAAP net income of $10.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million, representing 26.8% of revenue, in line with stated business model goals and compared to adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue of 21.6% in the first quarter last year.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on June 1, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.

“We delivered profitability that was in-line with our trended financials and revenue towards the high-end of our pre-announced results,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “We have taken proactive actions to flex our cost structure to address the headwinds we experienced at the start of the year and to better enable us to achieve our full-year earnings guidance without compromising long-term growth. Demand for our security-led solutions remains robust, but project delays from tier-one North American customers impacted our ability to deliver upon our originally targeted revenue level. Our value proposition remains intact, and orders have been delayed, but not lost to competitors. As a result, and as expected, our first quarter represents what we believe will be the low-point for the year, and we continue to believe we can achieve revenue growth that outpaces the market, and importantly, double-digit growth in 2023 full-year non-GAAP EPS.”

“A10’s strategic diversification, in terms of customer base, geographic presence and product revenue, help offset the macro-economic pockets of weakness,” continued Trivedi. “This quarter demonstrates that we are not immune from recessionary impacts, but we remain confident we can perform better than others in our peer set. Additionally, we grew our recurring revenue, which increased 10% in the first quarter, giving us greater visibility and mitigating the impact of longer sales cycles. With $145 million in cash, no debt, increasing recurring revenue and systemic diversification, we are well-positioned for continued success.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share (or non-GAAP EPS), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance and are used by the company’s management for that purpose.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) cyber incident remediation expense, (iii) restructuring expense and (iv) income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items (i) to (iii) listed above. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) cyber incident remediation expense and (iii) restructuring expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income as our GAAP income from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) cyber incident remediation expense and (iii) restructuring expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) cyber incident remediation expense and (iii) restructuring expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income excluding (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (v) cyber incident remediation expense and (vi) restructuring expense.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating results.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Products $ 31,182 $ 37,045 Services 26,509 25,627 Total revenue 57,691 62,672 Cost of revenue: Products 6,083 8,633 Services 4,133 4,206 Total cost of revenue 10,216 12,839 Gross profit 47,475 49,833 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 22,334 22,782 Research and development 11,665 12,887 General and administrative 7,309 6,162 Total operating expenses 41,308 41,831 Income from operations 6,167 8,002 Non-operating income (expense), net: Interest income 973 119 Other income (expense), net (2,218 ) (632 ) Non-operating income (expense), net (1,245 ) (513 ) Income before provision for income taxes 4,922 7,489 Provision for income taxes 964 1,140 Net income $ 3,958 $ 6,349 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.08 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 74,001 76,795 Diluted 75,541 79,285

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 3,958 $ 6,349 Non-GAAP items: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,970 3,681 Restructuring expense 1,861 — Cyber incident remediation expense 1,353 — Adoption of tax-effecting non-GAAP items (1) (1,215 ) — Total non-GAAP items 5,969 3,681 Non-GAAP net income (1)(2) $ 9,927 $ 10,030 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.08 Non-GAAP items: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 0.05 0.05 Restructuring expense 0.03 — Cyber incident remediation expense 0.02 — Adoption of tax-effecting non-GAAP items (1) (0.02 ) — Total non-GAAP items 0.08 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per share: (1)(2) Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 74,001 76,795 Diluted 75,541 79,285

1) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we adopted presenting non-GAAP net income impacted for the income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items. The income tax effect of $1,215 thousand represents a non-GAAP profit before tax rate of 18.0%. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items would be $1,636 thousand and non-GAAP net income adjusted for the income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items would be $8,394 thousand, representing a $0.02 decrease in reported non-GAAP net income per share in the table above. The tax effect of $1,636 thousand represents a non-GAAP profit before tax rate of 24.9%. 2) Net income and earnings per share excluding adjustments are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these adjustments on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows provided by operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our adjusted net income and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because companies may not all calculate adjusted net income and earnings per share in the same manner.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except par value, on a GAAP Basis) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,519 $ 67,971 Marketable securities 76,022 83,018 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $78 and $32, respectively 67,007 72,928 Inventory 20,391 19,693 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,054 13,381 Total current assets 244,993 256,991 Property and equipment, net 22,305 19,743 Goodwill 1,307 1,307 Deferred tax assets, net 62,116 63,183 Other non-current assets 26,564 27,881 Total assets $ 357,285 $ 369,105 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,906 $ 6,725 Accrued liabilities 21,410 37,183 Deferred revenue 75,729 74,340 Total current liabilities 103,045 118,248 Deferred revenue, non-current 52,769 52,652 Other non-current liabilities 15,970 17,193 Total liabilities 171,784 188,093 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 87,581 and 87,123 shares issued and 74,197 and 73,738 shares outstanding, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost: 13,384 and 13,384 shares, respectively (134,934 ) (134,934 ) Additional paid-in-capital 471,341 466,927 Dividends paid (24,248 ) (19,802 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (163 ) (726 ) Accumulated deficit (126,496 ) (130,454 ) Total stockholders’ equity 185,501 181,012 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 357,285 $ 369,105

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,958 $ 6,349 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,106 1,844 Stock-based compensation 3,742 3,452 Other non-cash items (169 ) 287 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,687 12,535 Inventory (1,522 ) 1,433 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,519 (1,568 ) Accounts payable (676 ) (1,857 ) Accrued liabilities (16,997 ) (6,287 ) Deferred revenue 1,506 (280 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (846 ) 15,908 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 4,550 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 29,263 17,173 Purchases of marketable securities (21,221 ) (13,635 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,675 ) (3,137 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 5,367 4,951 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans 473 165 Repurchase of common stock — (28,322 ) Payments for dividends (4,446 ) (3,869 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,973 ) (32,026 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 548 (11,167 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 67,971 78,925 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 68,519 $ 67,758 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfers between inventory and property and equipment $ 824 $ 196 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 142 $ 1

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 47,475 $ 49,833 GAAP gross margin 82.3 % 79.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 444 428 Restructuring expense 42 — Cyber incident remediation expense 3 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 47,964 $ 50,261 Non-GAAP gross margin 83.1 % 80.2 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP total operating expenses $ 41,308 $ 41,831 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax (3,526 ) (3,253 ) Restructuring expense (1,819 ) — Cyber incident remediation expense (1,350 ) — Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 34,613 $ 38,578

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP income from operations $ 6,167 $ 8,002 GAAP operating margin 10.7 % 12.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,970 3,681 Restructuring expense 1,861 — Cyber incident remediation expense 1,353 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 13,351 $ 11,683 Non-GAAP operating margin 23.1 % 18.6 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 3,958 $ 6,349 GAAP net income margin 6.9 % 10.1 % Exclude: Interest and other (income) expense, net 1,245 513 Exclude: Depreciation and amortization 2,106 1,844 Exclude: Provision for income taxes 964 1,140 EBITDA 8,273 9,846 Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,970 3,681 Exclude: Restructuring expense 1,861 — Exclude: Cyber incident remediation expense 1,353 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,457 $ 13,527 Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.8 % 21.6 %

