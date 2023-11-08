A10 Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023, In-Line with Preliminary Results

Board Authorizes New Repurchase Plan Based on Sustained Business Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue of $57.8 million, in-line with preliminary expectations and down $14.3 million year-over-year due to delays related to North American service provider customers’ capital expenditures.

Enterprise revenue up 7% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin of 80.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 81.8% as a result of continued focus on operational execution of business model goals in spite of near-term volatility in the market.

GAAP net income of $6.5 million (representing 11.2% of revenue), or $0.09 per diluted share. Year-to-date, GAAP net income was $22.1 million (12.2% of revenue), or $0.29 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $12.0 million (representing 20.8% of revenue), or $0.16 per diluted share (non-GAAP EPS).

Company repurchased 168,000 shares at an average price of $14.52 for a total of $2.4 million. The Board has also authorized a new repurchase plan for up to $50 million.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on December 1, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.

“ Our intentional revenue diversification and proven business model is enabling A10 to navigate a challenging period while maintaining profitability, cash generation and the continued return of capital to shareholders,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “ Growth in enterprise revenue partially offset delays in service provider spending that resulted in a decline in short-term service provider revenue. We continue to believe opportunities have been delayed, not lost, and that the long-term demand for security and network expansion solutions remains robust, supporting our intermediate-term outlook.”

“ A10 remains solidly and systemically profitable, and we adjusted our business priorities to maintain solid profitability as we navigate these macro headwinds,” continued Trivedi. “ Our year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.1%, in-line with our stated business goals. Our expense management initiatives are focused on preserving our long-term growth investments, enabling us to maintain strong cash generation and advancing security-focused solutions as our customers navigate economic uncertainty and a higher cost of capital.”

Conference Call

Management will host a call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) today, November 7, 2023, to discuss these results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (833) 470-1428 (toll-free) or (646) 904-5544 and referencing access code: 743487.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Network’s website at investors.a10networks.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will run for seven days and may be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 (toll-free) or (929) 458-6194 and entering the passcode 948753.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding our quarterly dividend payments and repurchase program, strategy, including with respect to expense management, demand and order pattern challenges, positioning and growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include any unforeseen need for capital which may require us to divert funds we may have otherwise used for the dividend program or stock repurchase program, which may in turn negatively impact our ability to administer the quarterly dividends or the repurchase of our common stock; a significant decline in global macroeconomic or political conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in “Risk Factors” in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2023. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share (or non-GAAP EPS), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance and are used by the company’s management for that purpose.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) impairment expense, (iii) cyber incident remediation expense, (iv) workforce reduction expense and (v) income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items (i) to (iv) listed above. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) cyber incident remediation expense and (iii) workforce reduction expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income as our GAAP income from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) impairment expense, (iii) cyber incident remediation expense and (iv) workforce reduction expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) impairment expense, (iii) cyber incident remediation expense and (iv) workforce reduction expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income excluding (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (v) impairment expense, (vi) workforce reduction expense and (vii) cyber incident remediation expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating results.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit https://www.a10networks.com/ and follow us @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: A10 Networks, Inc.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Products $ 30,260 $ 45,104 $ 100,532 $ 123,624 Services 27,515 26,955 80,751 79,080 Total revenue 57,775 72,059 181,283 202,704 Cost of revenue: Products 6,815 10,191 22,334 28,342 Services 4,194 4,574 12,354 12,747 Total cost of revenue 11,009 14,765 34,688 41,089 Gross profit 46,766 57,294 146,595 161,615 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 21,324 21,605 64,526 66,159 Research and development 17,620 14,360 43,250 41,483 General and administrative 5,613 5,661 18,177 17,160 Total operating expenses 44,557 41,626 125,953 124,802 Income from operations 2,209 15,668 20,642 36,813 Non-operating income (expense), net: Interest income 1,766 432 3,401 736 Other income (expense), net 987 (871 ) 653 (1,204 ) Non-operating income (expense), net 2,753 (439 ) 4,054 (468 ) Income before provision for income taxes 4,962 15,229 24,696 36,345 Income tax provision (benefit) (1,507 ) 3,116 2,643 7,467 Net income $ 6,469 $ 12,113 $ 22,053 $ 28,878 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.37 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 74,526 75,881 74,184 76,191 Diluted 75,807 77,679 75,639 78,454

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 6,469 $ 12,113 $ 22,053 $ 28,878 Non-GAAP items: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 4,255 3,798 11,752 10,423 Impairment expense 2,975 — 2,975 — Workforce reduction expense 2,437 — 4,298 — Cyber incident remediation expense — — 732 — Adoption of tax-effecting non-GAAP items (1) (4,140 ) — (5,358 ) — Total non-GAAP items 5,527 3,798 14,399 10,423 Non-GAAP net income (1)(2) 11,996 15,911 36,452 39,301 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.37 Non-GAAP items: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 0.06 0.04 0.15 0.13 Impairment expense 0.04 — 0.04 — Workforce reduction expense 0.03 — 0.06 — Cyber incident remediation expense — — 0.01 — Adoption of tax-effecting non-GAAP items (1) (0.06 ) — (0.07 ) — Total non-GAAP items 0.07 0.04 0.19 0.13 Non-GAAP net income per share: (1)(2) Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.49 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 74,526 75,881 74,184 76,191 Diluted 75,807 77,679 75,639 78,454

(1) For 2023, we adopted presenting non-GAAP net income impacted for the income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the income tax effect represents a non-GAAP profit before tax rate of 18.0%. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items would be $2,831 thousand and non-GAAP net income adjusted for the income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items would be $13,080 thousand, representing a $0.03 decrease in reported non-GAAP net income per share in the table above. The tax effect of $2,831 thousand represents a non-GAAP profit before tax rate of 14.9%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items would be $5,876 thousand and non-GAAP net income adjusted for the income tax effect of excluding non-GAAP items would be $33,425 thousand, representing a $0.07 decrease in reported non-GAAP net income per share in the table above. The tax effect of $5,876 thousand represents a non-GAAP profit before tax rate of 12.6%. (2) Net income and earnings per share excluding adjustments are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these adjustments on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows provided by operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our adjusted net income and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because companies may not all calculate adjusted net income and earnings per share in the same manner.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except par value, on a GAAP Basis) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,152 $ 67,971 Marketable securities 64,889 83,018 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $197 and $32, respectively 59,070 72,928 Inventory 23,561 19,693 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,959 13,381 Total current assets 264,631 256,991 Property and equipment, net 26,054 19,743 Goodwill 1,307 1,307 Deferred tax assets, net 61,088 63,183 Other non-current assets 24,762 27,881 Total assets $ 377,842 $ 369,105 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,214 $ 6,725 Accrued liabilities 23,577 37,183 Deferred revenue 79,540 74,340 Total current liabilities 111,331 118,248 Deferred revenue, non-current 56,174 52,652 Other non-current liabilities 13,415 17,193 Total liabilities 180,920 188,093 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 88,739 and 87,123 shares issued and 74,750 and 73,738 shares outstanding, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost: 13,989 and 13,384 shares, respectively (143,606 ) (134,934 ) Additional paid-in-capital 481,765 466,927 Dividends paid (33,171 ) (19,802 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 334 (726 ) Accumulated deficit (108,401 ) (130,454 ) Total stockholders’ equity 196,922 181,012 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 377,842 $ 369,105

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 22,053 $ 28,878 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,845 5,539 Stock-based compensation 11,180 9,818 Other non-cash items 774 49 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,056 (11,090 ) Inventory (5,313 ) 530 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,033 (2,574 ) Accounts payable (1,183 ) (914 ) Accrued liabilities (17,384 ) 4,001 Deferred revenue 8,722 4,536 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,783 38,773 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 42,252 6,252 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 54,007 48,248 Purchases of marketable securities (75,064 ) (45,699 ) Purchases of property and equipment (7,752 ) (8,261 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 13,443 540 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans 2,996 4,662 Repurchase of common stock (8,672 ) (79,257 ) Payments for dividends (13,369 ) (11,512 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,045 ) (86,107 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 36,181 (46,794 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 67,971 78,925 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 104,152 $ 32,131 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfers between inventory and property and equipment $ 1,445 $ 642 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,672 $ 108

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 46,766 $ 57,294 $ 146,595 $ 161,615 GAAP gross margin 80.9 % 79.5 % 80.9 % 79.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 512 489 1,373 1,248 Workforce reduction expense — — 42 — Cyber incident remediation expense — — 3 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 47,278 $ 57,783 $ 148,013 $ 162,863 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.8 % 80.2 % 81.6 % 80.3 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP total operating expenses $ 44,557 $ 41,626 $ 125,953 $ 124,802 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax (3,743 ) (3,309 ) (10,379 ) (9,175 ) Impairment expense (2,975 ) — (2,975 ) — Workforce reduction expense (2,437 ) — (4,256 ) — Cyber incident remediation expense — — (729 ) — Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 35,402 $ 38,317 $ 107,614 $ 115,627

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP income from operations $ 2,209 $ 15,668 $ 20,642 $ 36,813 GAAP operating margin 3.8 % 21.7 % 11.4 % 18.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 4,255 3,798 11,752 10,423 Impairment expense 2,975 — 2,975 — Workforce reduction expense 2,437 — 4,298 — Cyber incident remediation expense — — 732 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 11,876 $ 19,466 $ 40,399 $ 47,236 Non-GAAP operating margin 20.6 % 27.0 % 22.3 % 23.3 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 6,469 $ 12,113 $ 22,053 $ 28,878 GAAP net income margin 11.2 % 16.8 % 12.2 % 14.2 % Exclude: Interest and other (income) expense, net (2,753 ) 439 (4,054 ) 468 Exclude: Depreciation and amortization 2,537 1,827 6,845 5,539 Exclude: Income tax provision (benefit) (1,507 ) 3,116 2,643 7,467 EBITDA 4,746 17,495 27,487 42,352 Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 4,255 3,798 11,752 10,423 Exclude: Impairment expense 2,975 — 2,975 — Exclude: Workforce reduction expense 2,437 — 4,298 — Exclude: Cyber incident remediation expense — — 732 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,413 $ 21,293 $ 47,244 $ 52,775 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.9 % 29.5 % 26.1 % 26.0 %

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink / Tom Baumann



FNK IR



646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641



aten@fnkir.com

Brian Becker



Chief Financial Officer



investors@a10networks.com