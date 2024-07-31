A10 Networks Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Company Maintains Solid Profitability

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue of $60.1 million, compared to $65.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Revenue for the first six months of 2024 was $120.8 million, compared to $123.5 million for the first half of 2023.

GAAP gross margin of 80.0%; non-GAAP gross margin of 80.9% as a result of continued focus on operational execution of business model goals in spite of near-term volatility in the market.

GAAP net income of $9.5 million (15.8% of revenue), or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.6 million (17.7% of revenue) or $0.15 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income of $13.2 million (22.0% of revenue), or $0.18 per diluted share (non-GAAP EPS) compared to non-GAAP net income of $14.5 million (22.1% of revenue) or $0.19 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company returned $16.3 million to investors, having repurchased 844 thousand shares at an average price of $14.02 per share for a total of $11.8 million and having paid $4.5 million in cash dividends in the quarter.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable September 3, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.

“ Consistent with our prior comments and expectations, the North American service provider market remains volatile, impacting our quarter-to-quarter visibility,” commented Dhrupad Trivedi, A10 Network’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “ While elongated sales cycles have slowed service provider revenue, we continue to believe that we have not lost those customer opportunities to competitors or cancellations, and demand for our security-led solutions remains robust. The Enterprise segment continues to grow in line with our stated strategy. During the second quarter, Enterprise revenue increased 25% and year-to-date, Enterprise revenue was up 7%. We continue to increase our research and development investments, focused on enterprise-targeted solutions and capitalizing on AI-driven market potential, to better position A10 to capture growth opportunities in the future.”

“ Despite the macro challenges, we continued to deliver bottom-line results in-line with expectations while returning significant capital to shareholders,” added Trivedi. “ We believe our business model enables solid and consistent profitability, and our revenue diversification positions A10 to navigate challenging market conditions.”

Conference Call

Management will host a call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) today, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, to discuss these results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (833) 470-1428 (toll-free) or (404) 975-4839 and referencing access code: 707454.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Network’s website at investors.a10networks.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will run for seven days and may be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 (toll-free) or (929) 458-6194 and entering the passcode 793093.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding our quarterly dividend payments and stock repurchase program, strategy, growth, customer opportunities, demand, positioning, profitability, revenue and expectations for 2024, market trends, investments and return of capital. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include any unforeseen need for capital which may require us to divert funds we may have otherwise used for the dividend program or stock repurchase program, which may in turn negatively impact our ability to administer the quarterly dividends or the repurchase of our common stock; a significant decline in global macroeconomic or political conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in “Risk Factors” in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 29, 2024. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share (or non-GAAP EPS), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance and are used by the company’s management for that purpose.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) restructuring expense, (iii) cyber incident remediation expense, (iv) one-time tax planning expense, (v) one-time legal expense and (vi) income tax effect of non-GAAP items (i) to (v) listed above. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) restructuring expense and (iii) cyber incident remediation expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) restructuring expense, (iii) cyber incident remediation expense, (iv) one-time tax planning expense and (v) one-time legal expense. We define non-GAAP operating income as our GAAP income from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) restructuring expense, (iii) cyber incident remediation expense, (iv) one-time tax planning expense and (v) one-time legal expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income divided by our GAAP revenue. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income excluding (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (v) restructuring expense, (vi) cyber incident remediation expense, (vii) one-time tax planning expense and (viii) one-time legal expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating results.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides security and infrastructure solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge-cloud environments. Our 7000+ customers span global large enterprises and communications, cloud and web service providers who must ensure business-critical applications and networks are secure, available, and efficient. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit A10networks.com and follow us at A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: A10 Networks, Inc.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue: Products $ 29,533 $ 39,090 $ 59,602 $ 70,272 Services 30,563 26,727 61,169 53,236 Total net revenue 60,096 65,817 120,771 123,508 Cost of net revenue: Products 6,813 9,436 13,612 15,519 Services 5,225 4,027 9,870 8,160 Total cost of net revenue 12,038 13,463 23,482 23,679 Gross profit 48,058 52,354 97,289 99,829 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 19,453 20,868 40,667 43,202 Research and development 14,737 13,965 28,800 25,630 General and administrative 5,952 5,255 12,693 12,564 Total operating expenses 40,142 40,088 82,160 81,396 Income from operations 7,916 12,266 15,129 18,433 Non-operating income, net: Interest income 1,761 662 3,442 1,635 Other income (expense), net 1,306 1,884 3,632 (334 ) Non-operating income, net 3,067 2,546 7,074 1,301 Income before provision for income taxes 10,983 14,812 22,203 19,734 Provision for income taxes 1,507 3,186 3,001 4,150 Net income $ 9,476 $ 11,626 $ 19,202 $ 15,584 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 74,366 74,017 74,401 74,009 Diluted 75,497 75,428 75,432 75,512

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 9,476 $ 11,626 $ 19,202 $ 15,584 Non-GAAP items: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 4,309 3,527 8,298 7,497 Restructuring expense — — — 1,861 Cyber incident remediation expense (recovery) — (621 ) — 732 One-time tax planning expense 400 — 400 — One-time legal expense 71 — 71 — Income tax-effect of non-GAAP items (1,046 ) (3 ) (2,017 ) (1,218 ) Total non-GAAP items 3,734 2,903 6,752 8,872 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,210 $ 14,529 $ 25,954 $ 24,456 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 Non-GAAP items: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 0.05 0.05 0.11 0.10 Restructuring expense — 0.01 — 0.02 Cyber incident remediation expense (recovery) — (0.01 ) — 0.01 One-time tax planning expense 0.01 — 0.01 — One-time legal expense — — — — Income tax-effect of non-GAAP items (0.01 ) — (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Total non-GAAP items 0.05 0.04 0.09 0.12 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 74,366 74,017 74,401 74,009 Diluted 75,497 75,428 75,432 75,512

Net income and earnings per share excluding adjustments are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these adjustments on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows provided by operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our adjusted net income and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because companies may not all calculate adjusted net income and earnings per share in the same manner.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except par value, on a GAAP Basis) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,457 $ 97,244 Marketable securities 99,682 62,056 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $676 and $405, respectively 57,395 74,307 Inventory 25,212 23,522 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,301 14,695 Total current assets 275,047 271,824 Property and equipment, net 34,012 29,876 Goodwill 1,307 1,307 Deferred tax assets, net 62,327 62,725 Other non-current assets 24,477 24,077 Total assets $ 397,170 $ 389,809 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,642 $ 7,024 Accrued liabilities 27,398 21,388 Deferred revenue 81,993 82,657 Total current liabilities 115,033 111,069 Deferred revenue, non-current 57,963 58,677 Other non-current liabilities 9,817 12,187 Total liabilities 182,813 181,933 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 89,580 and 89,003 shares issued and 73,860 and 74,359 shares outstanding, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost: 15,720 and 14,644 shares, respectively (165,785 ) (150,909 ) Additional paid-in-capital 497,520 486,958 Dividends paid (46,562 ) (37,619 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 465 (71 ) Accumulated deficit (71,282 ) (90,484 ) Total stockholders’ equity 214,357 207,876 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 397,170 $ 389,809

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 19,202 $ 15,584 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,507 4,307 Stock-based compensation 8,105 7,214 Other non-cash items (403 ) (270 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 16,695 3,698 Inventory (3,318 ) (1,705 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (541 ) 3,827 Accounts payable (2,859 ) (1,460 ) Accrued liabilities 3,640 (17,094 ) Deferred revenue (1,378 ) 4,621 Net cash provided by operating activities 44,650 18,722 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 22,536 42,252 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 47,699 44,532 Purchases of marketable securities (106,293 ) (44,680 ) Capital expenditures (6,414 ) (5,065 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (42,472 ) 37,039 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans 1,854 2,559 Repurchase of common stock (14,876 ) (6,230 ) Payments for dividends (8,943 ) (8,880 ) Net cash used in financing activities (21,965 ) (12,551 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (19,787 ) 43,210 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 97,244 67,971 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 77,457 $ 111,181 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfers between inventory and property and equipment $ 1,628 $ 959 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,477 $ 1,134

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 48,058 $ 52,354 $ 97,289 $ 99,829 GAAP gross margin 80.0 % 79.5 % 80.6 % 80.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 563 417 1,034 861 Restructuring expense — — — 42 Cyber incident remediation expense — — — 3 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 48,621 $ 52,771 $ 98,323 $ 100,735 Non-GAAP gross margin 80.9 % 80.2 % 81.4 % 81.6 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP total operating expenses $ 40,142 $ 40,088 $ 82,160 $ 81,396 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax (3,746 ) (3,110 ) (7,264 ) (6,636 ) Restructuring expense — — — (1,819 ) Cyber incident remediation recovery (expense) — 621 — (729 ) One-time tax planning expense (400 ) — (400 ) — One-time legal expense (71 ) — (71 ) — Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 35,925 $ 37,599 $ 74,425 $ 72,212

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP income from operations $ 7,916 $ 12,266 $ 15,129 $ 18,433 GAAP operating margin 13.2 % 18.6 % 12.5 % 14.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 4,309 3,527 8,298 7,497 Restructuring expense — — — 1,861 Cyber incident remediation expense (recovery) — (621 ) — 732 One-time tax planning expense 400 — 400 — One-time legal expense 71 — 71 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 12,696 $ 15,172 $ 23,898 $ 28,523 Non-GAAP operating margin 21.1 % 23.1 % 19.8 % 23.1 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 9,476 $ 11,626 $ 19,202 $ 15,584 GAAP net income margin 15.8 % 17.7 % 15.9 % 12.6 % Exclude: Interest and other (income) expense, net (3,067 ) (2,546 ) (7,074 ) (1,301 ) Exclude: Depreciation and amortization 2,815 2,202 5,507 4,308 Exclude: Provision for income taxes 1,507 3,186 3,001 4,150 EBITDA 10,731 14,468 20,636 22,741 Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 4,309 3,527 8,298 7,497 Exclude: Restructuring expense — — — 1,861 Exclude: Cyber incident remediation expense — (621 ) — 732 Exclude: One-time tax planning expense 400 — 400 — Exclude: One-time legal expense 71 — 71 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,511 $ 17,374 $ 29,405 $ 32,831 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.8 % 26.4 % 24.3 % 26.6 %

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink / Tom Baumann



FNK IR



646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641



aten@fnkir.com

Brian Becker



Chief Financial Officer



investors@a10networks.com