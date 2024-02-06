A Super Bowl LVIII Preview with Next Gen Stats

Live press conference to unveil NGS data highlights from both teams

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The NFL, AWS and Zebra Technologies announced today they will host a Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 3:30-4:15pm pacific. Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver and finalist for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Makea “Puka” Nacua will join the discussion to give his perspective on the match ups for the Super Bowl. Experts from the NFL, AWS and Zebra will also share data and insights for a Super Bowl preview powered by Next Gen Stats to help the media and fans know what to look for during the game.





The panelists will discuss the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to real-time player and ball tracking in the development of the latest Next Gen Stats which will enhance the Super Bowl fan experience in-stadium and via broadcast. They will also provide an inside look at how the data is analyzed to evaluate, train and game plan to improve player results on the field and mitigate risks.

The session will include a live Q&A for attendees, and the panelists will be available immediately after the session for short interviews. Full details can be found below.

WHO: Panelists will include: Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President, Football Operations, NFL Julie Souza, Head of Sports, Global Professional Services, Amazon Web Services Amy Sullivan, North America & Sports Marketing Lead, Zebra Technologies Tyler Williams, Vice President, Player Health & Performance, Minnesota Vikings Makea "Puka" Nacua, Los Angeles' Rams Wide Receiver and finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year Josh Helmrich, Senior Director, Media Strategy, Business Development & Next Gen Stats, NFL WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 at 3:30-4:15 p.m. pacific WHERE: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Super Bowl LVIII Media Center powered by Verizon, Press Conference B. Note: A Super Bowl Week of Game credential or Day Pass is required for entry. Please contact therese.vanryne@zebra.com to inquire about attending in person or receiving a link to the recording post-event.

The NFL works with AWS as its official cloud and machine learning provider and Zebra Technologies as its official real-time location solutions provider for the NFL Next Gen Stats (NGS) platform. The NGS platform provides real-time location data, speed, and acceleration for every player during every play on every inch of the field.

