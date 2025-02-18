A.R.I. Partners with Hypereon Labs to Drive AI-Powered Innovation

Strategic Debt Financing Facility Supports the Expansion of Advanced AI Solutions Across High-Growth Sectors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ARI--Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”), a leading provider of early-stage venture debt through the A.R.I. Senior Secured Growth Credit Fund, announced a strategic debt financing facility for Hypereon Labs, a strategic consulting and technology firm specializing in AI-driven enterprise solutions across fintech, energy, telecommunications, digital media, and precision medicine.

Led by co-founders Ari Smith, Michael Spanos II, Dan Collins, and Andrew Elson, Hypereon Labs has earned a reputation for tackling the most complex AI challenges where conventional approaches fall short.

Hypereon Labs leverages AI-driven innovation alongside a unique revenue-sharing and equity-based partnership model to help businesses unlock efficiencies, optimize decision-making, and drive measurable impact. With a global presence across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Hypereon Labs delivers high-performance AI applications that enhance operations and create new revenue streams. Backed by a deep team of data scientists, mathematicians, and technologists, the company enables organizations to seamlessly integrate AI into mission-critical operations at scale.

Accelerating AI’s Impact Across High-Growth Sectors

Hypereon Labs is rapidly expanding its AI solutions across industries where machine learning, predictive analytics, and automation are reshaping the competitive landscape. With the enterprise AI market projected to grow at a 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to $200 billion by 2030, Hypereon Labs is well-positioned to capitalize on this transformative shift.

A.R.I.’s financing will accelerate Hypereon Labs’ development pipeline, fueling the deployment of next-generation AI models and the expansion of custom automation tools and enterprise software solutions. Structured as non-dilutive growth capital, this facility enables Hypereon to scale efficiently while preserving ownership control, aligning with A.R.I.’s strategy of empowering high-growth, technology-driven American companies to redefine industries through innovation and efficiency.

“Artificial intelligence is the most transformative investment opportunity of our time,” said Zack Ellison, A.R.I.'s Founder and Managing General Partner. “Hypereon Labs is like an AI SWAT team that can be deployed into any challenging situation, across any industry, to get the job done right. By partnering with top-tier AI companies like Hypereon Labs, A.R.I. is funding the technological advancements that will define the future of business and investment.”

Building the Future of AI-Powered Business

Hypereon Labs has secured key partnerships with industry leaders and fast-growing enterprises integrating AI into mission-critical operations. Its AI-driven fintech tools, precision medicine platforms, digital campaign optimization engines, and industrial automation solutions are helping businesses navigate complex challenges with unprecedented efficiency and accuracy.

"A.R.I.’s strategic investment enables us to accelerate the deployment of AI solutions that don’t just automate tasks – they fundamentally transform how industries operate," said Ari Smith. "This financing allows us to execute on our innovation roadmap and bring AI solutions to mission-critical operations at an unprecedented pace.”

“Zack Ellison and his team bring a shared vision for growth and disruption,” said Michael Spanos II. "As we scale into new sectors, A.R.I.’s expertise and network will be instrumental in growing our global platform."

Dan Collins added: "A.R.I.’s investment model aligns perfectly with our focus on accelerating AI enabled innovation and commercialization for our strategic enterprise partners. As we enter each marketplace with new technology and applications, we all share the benefits of a rapid return on investment and the creation of long-term enterprise value."

Expanding A.R.I.’s Portfolio of Innovation-Driven Investments

This investment further expands A.R.I.’s growing portfolio of pioneering technology companies that are shaping the future of the American innovation economy. Hypereon Labs joins a select group of high-growth companies that A.R.I. has recently funded, including:

Lights Out Sports (Tech-driven live sports and streaming television platform)

Monalee (AI-powered climate technology company)

InnoVen Services (Tech-enabled home services acquisition platform)

Civitech (Tech company specializing in voter engagement and campaign management software)

Ellison concluded: "The companies that master AI today will be the industry leaders of tomorrow. At A.R.I., we are focused on funding innovation that doesn’t just keep pace with technological change but drives it. Hypereon Labs embodies this forward-thinking approach, and we are proud to support their mission to shape the future of an AI-powered economy. This is just the beginning.”

About Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.)

You built it. A.R.I. helps you keep it. At Applied Real Intelligence, we provide funding to fuel growth, empowering founders to retain control of the companies they’ve built through customized financing solutions that minimize equity dilution. For investors, A.R.I. provides a safer way to access high-growth opportunities through exclusive deal flow and carefully managed risks in underserved segments of the American innovation economy. Discover how A.R.I. is transforming innovation financing at www.arivc.com.

