A New Frontier for Enterprise SaaS Tooling: Jacquard Set to Redefine AI in Marketing as the Category Architect That Enables Enterprise Brands to Speak the “Customer’s Language”

Devised to solve enterprise-level brand messaging challenges, Jacquard is fuelled by purpose-built architecture and language calibration. These combine to produce trusted content at scale and drive lasting brand affinity with consumers.

Resonate everywhere

Jacquard represents a milestone moment in AI messaging generation for the world’s marketers. It enables brands to input their unique tone of voice and specific creative brief requirements and generate messaging that’s expertly calibrated to reflect customer preference – through the use of proprietary AI tooling alongside its computational linguist team. So a brand’s lifecycle marketing can work harder, reach further and resonate more deeply with every customer through automation. The platform delivers at speed and scale, engaging audiences all over the world in a personalised way.

Messaging that performs

Jacquard’s core platform can generate up to 2,500 message variants in 30 seconds from a single brief. Its enterprise tooling curates brand language for compliance, performance, and campaign diversity. These campaigns beat human controls 94% of the time – and 100% over time when using Jacquard’s Audience Optimisation add-on. Jacquard’s Personalised Campaigns add-on takes this even further, generating tens of thousands of personalised messages.

Branding to reflect universal application

Jacquard has also unveiled its new branding – developed in partnership with London-based technology brand specialists, MultiAdaptor.

The name was influenced by a pivotal invention in the industrial revolution: the Jacquard loom. This innovation fuelled the transition from manual to automated production of complex patterns, amplified the efficiency of weaving, and inspired the first programmable computers. It parallels the Jacquard proposition – with its purpose-built architecture to harness the power of AI, emulating craft at scale.

The central idea of the brand, to resonate everywhere, underscores Jacquard’s relevance to global enterprise and speaks to its ability to help the world’s biggest brands meet customers where they are, in a more meaningful way.

The brand’s identity is high-tech, high-quality, and deliberately distinctive in an industry of software sameness.

The Jacquard brand will be unveiled in full at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity from Monday, 17 June 2024. The launch kicks off with an advertising takeover of Nice Airport, where a total of 58 ads will be on display.

Daniel Head, CEO, Jacquard, comments: “Jacquard’s mission is to enable marketers to solve the necessary challenge of multi-channel lifecycle marketing – delicately nurturing relationships with customers wherever they are with messaging that resonates. This is lifecycle marketing – the opposite of interruptive and often irrelevant messaging that only exists to drive purchases. And it requires messaging via more campaigns (e.g. why opting into web push comes with benefits), more channels (the average US consumer uses 5.4 according to Forrester), in more languages (per the customer’s preference), with language tailored to individual interests and profiles (because Baby Boomers don’t talk like Gen Z), and with much greater testing of message variants to ensure a precise fit. The limited capacity of human content teams means enterprises cannot address this need without the right technology. AI and LLMs come with the promise of automation and scale. But how can companies access the world of AI technologies, scale them into their mature operations and trust the content to enable automation?”

“Whenever humans are involved in the process – to ‘mark the LLM’s homework’ – the opportunity of automation and scale is lost. LLMs are a general and powerful raw material. They’re the carbon fibre that can be made into bicycle frames or aeroplane wings. The sand that can be made into bricks or glass. And as with all raw materials, tooling is required to harness their potential at industrial scale. For brand messaging, this is Jacquard. Purpose-built architecture for brand messaging, with thousands of control points, language calibration, and a decade’s worth of empirical data and deep learning, Jacquard delivers content accuracy and performance results that marketing teams can trust, which enables them to amplify their lifecycle marketing output.”

Toby Coulthard, Chief Product Officer, comments: “Up until now, personalisation in customer marketing has been defined by merge tags, coded conditional logic and largely limited to product and name placeholders in email subject lines. And while that might have appeared innovative 20 years ago, it’s now synonymous with spam.”

“The launch of Personalised Campaigns is set to redefine the application of personalisation in customer marketing forever. Our Personalisation Engine understands our customers’ products and services. It can articulate urgency, formality and different brand tones and sentiments. It generates language at massive scale, many orders of magnitude above what’s been done before. And with tens of thousands of language permutations per campaign, it’s more effective and accurate than an army of copywriters and delivers higher engagement rates across more channels than human-led equivalents.”

“The sky’s the limit for specialised campaign content generation. For brands who want to resonate with an increased proposition of their TAM, and build long-term customer relationships, Personalised Campaigns is a no-brainer.”

About Jacquard

Jacquard is purpose-built architecture for on-brand messaging that resonates wherever people are. Our enterprise tooling unlocks the benefits of AI with speed and scale, language expertise, distribution across all major channels, and performance. Leading global brands like Currys, Pet Supplies Plus, and Walgreens see sustained brand affinity with Jacquard.

