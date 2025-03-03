A New Era in Liquid Chromatography: Axcend Introduces Full-Stack Chromatography System, Expanding the Focus LC Product Line

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axcend®, the leader in compact capillary liquid chromatography, today announced the launch of its small footprint, full-stack chromatography system that enables scientists to perform HPLC Anywhere®. Built upon the foundation of the Axcend Focus LC®, the smallest full-stack system in the industry also includes a 40-vial / 96-well plate autosampler, an in-line process analytical technology (PAT) monitoring system, and a full spectrum diode array detector (DAD). This low-flow, small footprint system enables real-time data analysis at the point of sampling, ushering in a new era in liquid chromatography which is versatile, efficient, and sustainable.

These innovations enhance productivity, enable real-time reaction monitoring, and improve data detection and precision, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in chromatography. The AutoFocus™ automated sampling system streamlines precision sample injection, improving efficiency and throughput. InFocus™ enables real-time in-line sampling, ensuring process integrity throughout the workflow, including inside a hood or next to a reaction vessel. FocusArray™, Axcend’s capillary diode array detector, expands the system’s analytical capabilities with broad spectrum detection for superior sensitivity and linearity.

“Small footprint systems are vital to our customers because they optimize valuable lab and production space, reduce costs, enhance sustainability, and provide flexibility without compromising performance,” said Greg Ward, Chief Executive Officer of Axcend. “An integrated full-stack system streamlines the analytical process and sets a new standard in the industry, allowing scientists to work wherever they want and however they want, redefining the boundaries of what's possible in liquid chromatography.”

Axcend’s system integrates seamlessly into existing chromatography data systems including Empower, OpenLab, ChemStation, and Clarity, ensuring that scientists can utilize these new innovative instruments without disrupting their current workflows.

"Our mission is to deliver high-performing compact analytical devices that are easy to use, convenient to deploy and quick to maintain while utilizing minimal power and chemicals,” said Ward. “By providing access to this full-stack, small footprint HPLC solution, we’re enabling real-time scientific exploration of any substance, from anywhere, by anyone. This is the future of liquid chromatography."

Axcend’s expanded Focus LC product line is available now.

About Axcend

Axcend manufactures high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems with the smallest footprint in the industry, enabling scientists to achieve reliable and repeatable data wherever they work. The Axcend Focus LC® supports sustainable laboratory practices by dramatically reducing solvent consumption and hazardous waste. With a fully-integrated solution —including AutoFocus™, InFocus™, and FocusArray™—Axcend continues to push the boundaries of liquid chromatography, giving scientists the tools they need for precise, repeatable results. Learn more at axcendcorp.com. Axcend is a Catalyze Partners portfolio company.

Empower, OpenLab and ChemStation, and Clarity are trademarks of Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and DataApex respectively.

Media Contact:

Meleena Loseke

meleena.loseke@catalyze.partners

469-480-3865