A Lemonade Stand Can Change Everything: How Lemonade Day Empowers Kids Through Entrepreneurship

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spring and Summer are the perfect seasons for young kids to taste the sweet success that comes with being their own boss and launching their own small business. And what better way than by hosting a lemonade stand? Through Lemonade Day’s entrepreneurial and experiential program, kids across the country can earn their own money, learn valuable skills that equip them for life, and contribute to a cause that matters to them.

“Lemonade Day has developed a playbook to unlock youth potential and talent through opportunity creation. Our program is infused with life skills, business and financial literacy, character education, career exploration, and mentorship,” explained Nicole Cassier-Mason, chief executive officer of Lemonade Day National. “This approach builds 21st century skills, improves self-esteem, provides social-emotional learning, and plants the seed of innovation to create new mindsets. These growth mindsets can propel youth into success and enable important life steps while preparing them to transition into what comes next in life.”

Lemonade Day leaders, sponsors, and community partners are encouraging parents, teachers, family members, friends, and neighbors to register individuals or groups of children to participate in this free, impactful program. This year, the organization aims to engage 50,000 kids across North America through this fun and memorable experience.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the nation’s fastest-growing chicken chain, is the presenting sponsor of Lemonade Day’s digital platform, My Lemonade Day. The My Lemonade Day app provides an animated, interactive experience where kids have access to a series of lessons that step them through the process of owning and operating their own lemonade business. It can be downloaded for iOS and android platforms and does not require Wi-Fi for use.

Lemonade Day activities typically run from early Spring through early Fall each year. Chaperoned by one or more caring adults, who serves as youth mentors, these young business owners set up their lemonade stands in schools, parks, neighborhoods, places of worships, retail centers, marketplaces, and other public spaces to maximize their sales opportunities. Kids who participate in Lemonade Day are taught how to set goals, develop a business plan and pitch their plan to seek an investment, be creative through brand and marketing, and put their plan in action to achieve their dreams. They are encouraged to spend some of their hard-earned money on themselves; save some and open a bank account, and share some with a charity.

Lemonade Day offers the program for free to all participants via these options:

The City Franchise Model – licensing fees for an exclusive city-wide program range from $2,500 to $25,000 based on city population size and include unlimited access to the My Lemonade Day app plus other training benefits and resources offered year-round through the Lemonade Day National organization.

The Little Lemmy Model – fees for non-exclusive program packages range from $250 to $3,500 based on group size and includes a specific number of registrations to the My Lemonade Day app with limited resources provided by Lemonade Day National.

The Direct Model – through the Raising Cane’s national sponsorship, parents can directly access the My Lemonade Day app by visiting https://www.raisingcanes.com/lemonade-day/.

Join us today and witness the magic that happens when kids are introduced to entrepreneurship! For more information about Lemonade Day or how to get involved, please visit www.LemonadeDay.org.

Over 16 years, Lemonade Day has immersed 1.5 MILLION kids (and counting) in our entrepreneurial and experiential learning program – kids who collectively have earned over $352.5 MILLION in sales, generating $270 MILLION in profit, and $142.5 MILLION in donations. Meet Ethan and Edward Chapman, the 2022 National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year winners. Read about The Chapman Brothers’ journey here and learn how the Lemonade Day experience changed their lives.

About Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day is a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching youth in grades K-8 important business, financial, character-building, and life skills that are the key ingredients of entrepreneurship. Playing a vital role in the education and workforce ecosystem, Lemonade Day operates in 94 licensed markets, representing 116 communities in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Visit lemonadeday.org.

