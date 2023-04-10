A Decade of Excellence: BitGo’s 10-Year Journey in Crypto and Forward Focus

BitGo’s next-gen wallet solutions to drive business growth for clients in a more regulated environment

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitGo’s mission is to deliver trust in digital assets. Over the course of the last decade, we have provided institutional-grade, regulated, and scalable wallets to large fintech and crypto platforms, global brands, institutions, governments, and developers.

Security is paramount in the world of digital assets. That is why we have consistently applied best-in-class security, financial, and operational controls to mitigate risks and avoid single points of failure. BitGo is a multi-technology wallet company which provides a technology stack that includes multisig, MPC, TSS, Taproot, SegWit, BLS and Schnorr signatures, offline HSMs, and vaulted cold storage. BitGo employs the most essential technologies for each use case and our relentless focus on security and regulatory compliance continues to guide our product vision for the future.

“ We have achieved significant milestones over the past decade, including being trusted by over 1500 clients globally in over 50 countries, processing 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value, securing assets for over 100M users, powering more than 150 crypto exchanges worldwide, and processing over $3T in transaction value,” says Mike Belshe, co-founder and CEO of BitGo.

As the world of digital assets becomes more focused on the strongest regulated foundations, BitGo continues to provide the most trusted, next-generation wallet solutions that are regulatory-ready and easy to integrate with: BitGo Wallet Services, Go Network, and Activate.

BitGo Wallet Services provide fintechs, institutions and developers with the most battle-tested, regulatory compliant, and scalable wallet infrastructure.

provide fintechs, institutions and developers with the most battle-tested, regulatory compliant, and scalable wallet infrastructure. Go Network offers real-time, 24/7 settlement solutions with other members for off-exchange as well as USD and digital asset transactions.

offers real-time, 24/7 settlement solutions with other members for off-exchange as well as USD and digital asset transactions. Activate solves the liquidity problem for next-gen protocols and token projects at scale.

We look forward to our next ten years of innovation and will continue to make BitGo’s products and services the most reliable, secure, and easy to integrate for institutions, protocols, traders, developers, and platforms to enter and thrive in crypto. Join us to deliver trust in digital assets.

Connect with us to learn how BitGo’s wallet solutions can help accelerate your business.

About BitGo

BitGo provides the most secure and scalable wallet solutions for the digital asset economy, offering regulated custody, staking and trading, and core infrastructure to investors and builders alike.

Founded in 2013 — the early days of crypto — BitGo pioneered the multi-signature wallet and later built TSS to improve upon other companies’ MPC offerings. Between multisig and MPC TSS, BitGo offers the safest technology on the market and safeguards over 700 tokens across a wide variety of blockchains. Over the years, BitGo has expanded from offering wallets into providing a full-suite solution that lets clients hold assets safely and then put them to work. BitGo launched BitGo Trust Company in 2018, providing fully regulated, qualified cold storage to complement BitGo Inc’s hot wallet solution. In 2020, BitGo launched BitGo Prime, which allows its clients to trade, borrow, and lend digital assets. Moreover, BitGo also provides access to DeFi, staking, NFT wallets, and beyond, and serves as the world’s sole custodian for WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin). BitGo is the leader in digital asset security, custody, and liquidity, providing the operational backbone for more than 1500 institutional clients in over 50 countries — a list that includes many regulated entities and the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. BitGo also processes approximately 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions by value. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.

Contacts

Kristopher Conesa

C-Suite Media Strategies

Release@CsuitePR.com

(305) 975-5934