9Zero Launches Climate Innovation Hub at SF Climate Week with First Coworking Space in Downtown San Francisco

Company aims to accelerate climate solutions by enabling all stakeholders in the ecosystem to connect and collaborate

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–9Zero, a climate innovation hub that combines coworking and a digital membership network, today announced the opening of its first coworking space located in downtown San Francisco (350 California Street) and the public beta launch of its membership app, 9Z.

“The kind of massive innovation needed to solve our climate challenges requires us to act as a collective force, and 9Zero will facilitate this collaboration both in-person and online to accelerate the impact we can make together for the good of generations to come,” said Duncan Logan, Cofounder and CEO, 9Zero. “9Zero is coworking with a purpose beyond just a desk. We are building a community that will help launch, fund, and scale ideas and initiatives that will have tremendous impacts on climate.”

To advance innovation in the climate space, 9Zero aims to bring passionate people working on climate solutions together, in-person and through a growing global network of club members. Climate innovation is not specific to one industry or sector, which is why membership is open to academics, corporations, venture firms, and individuals – subject to each member’s focus on climate solutions.

The 9Zero San Francisco coworking space opening and launch coincide with SF Climate Week, a solutions-oriented sustainability gathering organized by and for the community. 9Zero is the official hub for SF Climate Week, playing host to over twenty events including the welcome ceremony featuring San Francisco Mayor London Breed and two-time World Series Champion and former SF Giants baseball player Hunter Pence.

“We are excited to welcome the 9Zero Climate Innovation Hub to San Francisco, which supports our ongoing efforts in environmental progress, innovation, and downtown economic recovery,” said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. “On top of all that, this new space will foster community collaboration and spur new ideas that could change the world, all from the heart of the City.”

In partnership with SKS Partners & The Swig Company, owners of 350 California Street, 9Zero shares a vision to transform the building into a homebase for organizations and individuals working towards climate innovations, attracting talent and expanding the focus on climate up and down California Street in San Francisco.

“San Francisco, and innovators like 9Zero, lead the way forward in addressing climate change. We feel privileged to be part of a growing movement dedicated to minimizing the environmental impact of the built environment and its contribution to climate change,” said Kairee Tann, Senior Vice President, Director of Innovation and Community Impact, The Swig Company.

9Zero plans to use its coworking locations, starting with San Francisco and eventually expanding across the US, as gathering spaces for networking, speaking events, and broad connection opportunities for its members.

“By fostering close-knit ecosystems where entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and other key stakeholders can work side-by-side, we can drive the kind of rapid progress that the climate crisis demands,” said Colin le Duc, partner, Generation Investment Management.

For more information on memberships, the San Francisco hub or the digital hub, visit www.9zero.com.

About 9Zero

9Zero is a climate innovation hub that combines coworking and a digital membership network. Founded in 2023, 9Zero’s mission is to accelerate innovation in climate through connection and discoverability. We accelerate climate solutions by enabling all stakeholders in the ecosystem – academics, corporations, and venture capitalists. For more information visit 9zero.com.

